Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Ensemble Theatre Company Announces the Final Play of the 2016-17 Season, Allan Knee’s ‘Syncopation’

By Charlie Rohlfs for the Ensemble Theatre Company | September 7, 2016 | 3:45 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic announces the final play of the 2016–17 Season, Allan Knee’s Syncopation. 

Set in Manhattan’s Lower East Side in 1911, Syncopation is a magical blend of drama and dance that tells the story of an unlikely romance between a butcher and a seamstress who, through a series of dance lessons, reach for their dreams of a life far better than the one that is slipping them by. 

Directed by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, the production runs June 8 to June 25, 2017. 
 
In Syncopation, Henry leads a solitary life as a meat packer and part-time dishwasher.

Desperate for an escape from the monotony of factory life, he places a classified ad looking for a dance partner who wants to “give their life a lift and dance for royalty.”

When the shy seamstress Anna answers his ad, she finds Henry in a dusty sixth-floor walk-up studio with a broken door.

Her reluctance to buy into Henry’s dreams of becoming a famous ballroom dancer leads to initial tension… but with each tango and foxtrot they are drawn closer together, setting off an unlikely romance.
 
“Syncopation makes a perfect ending to our season looking at romance,” said Jonathan Fox, ETC’s Artistic Director.  “It’s exciting for us to present a show that spotlights dancing. I’m delighted to bring my friend and colleague, Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, to direct the production.”
 
Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill makes her ETC directorial debut, coming to the West Coast from Albany, where she serves as the Producing Artistic Director of the award-winning Capital Rep Theatre.

Her direction of Syncopation at the Merrimack Repertory Theatre was lauded for its “flawless direction, inventive choreography, and creative design across the board” by Broadway World. 

Ms. Cahill has served as Producing Director of Urban Stages in New York City, Artistic Director for Theatre Under Glass in Denver, worked at Aspen’s Playwrights Festival, Arena Stage in Washington D.C. and on the staffs of The Women’s Project and Ensemble Studio Theatre in NYC. 

She taught acting at the National Theatre Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center in Connecticut.

Her directing credits include The Secret Garden, Red, Man of La Mancha, Nora, the world premiere of William Kennedy’s Grand View, Metamorphoses, Race, My Fair Lady, The Taming of the Shrew, and Terra Nova

She received a Directors Project Fellowship from the Drama League of New York and holds an MFA in Directing from Columbia University.
 
Syncopation premiered at the Long Wharf Theater in 1999, receiving an American Theater Critics Award for Best New Play.

The play has been performed at numerous regional theatres throughout the country, and was slated for a Broadway debut in 2004, before financing issues stalled the production.
 
Playwright Allan Knee is the author of the New York hit play Schmulnik’s Waltz, as well as Sholom Aleichem Lives, Late Nite Comic, Second Avenue Rag, and the book to the Broadway musical, Little Women.

His most recent play, The Jazz Age, about Hemingway, Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald has been produced at 5 E. 55th Street Theatre in New York and at The Blank Theatre in LA to excellent reviews, with a Broadway production planned.

His play, The Man Who Was Peter Pan, became the basis of the award-winning movie Finding Neverland.

Allan is now writing the book for the upcoming Broadway musical of the movie for The Weinstein Company. A graduate of the Yale School of Drama, he won a Richard Rodgers Musical Theater Award as well as a Cine Eagle Award from the Washington Film Festival.

His plays have been produced at Jewish Repertory Theatre, American Repertory Theatre, Milwaukee Rep, Long Wharf Theater, Manhattan Punchline, Theatreworks/USA among many others.
 
ETC’s 2016-17 Season has been generously sponsored by The Stephen and Carla Hahn Foundation.
 
Founded in 1979, Ensemble Theatre Company is Santa Barbara’s leading professional, resident theatre company.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Jonathan Fox, ETC has attracted accomplished performing artists from around the country.

The 2016-17 Season launches this September in the New Vic, ETC’s newly renovated 294-seat performing arts venue.

The 2016-17 season includes: Macbeth by William Shakespeare (10/1/16 - 10/16/16); Chapter Twoby Neil Simon (12/3/16 - 12/18/16); The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, composed by George Gershwin with libretto by DuBose Heyward and Ira Gershwin, adapted by Suzan-Lori Parks (2/11/17 – 2/26/17); Baby Doll, adapted by Emily Mann and Pierre Laville from the film by Tennessee Williams (4/15/17 – 4/30/17); and Syncopation, by Allan Knee (6/8/17 – 6/25/17).
 
Performances of Syncopation run Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with a Saturday 4 p.m. matinee performance on June 17, and a Tuesday 7 p.m. show on June 13. Youth tickets are available for patrons, age 29 and under, for only $20 each.

Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org.

For group sales information, please call (805) 965-5400. The New Vic is located at 33 W. Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, California, 93101.
 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 