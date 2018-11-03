Pixel Tracker

Ensemble Theatre Company Hosts Spirited Ghost Night LIght Bash

Lead sponsor, Meg Burnham, ETC board member, Kandy Luria-Budgor, board member and event chair, Sybil Rosen, and GLN steering committee member, Robin Cerf. (Monie de Wit / ETC photo)

George Legrady, Olivia Harris, and Jonathan Fox, ETC Artistic Director. (Monie de Wit / ETC photo)

Stanley Hatch, Montecito Bank & Trust event sponsors Janet Garufis and George Leis, and Betty Hatch. (Monie de Wit / ETC photo)

ETC board members George Konstantinow, and Meredith Baxter, Our Place performer. (Monie de Wit / ETC photo)

ETC managing director Jill Seltzer, and Our Place director Jenny Sullivan. (Monie de Wit / ETC photo)

Barry Bostwick, Our Place actor. (Monie de Wit / ETC photo)

Meg Burnham with World Dance for Humanity dancers. (Monie de Wit / ETC photo)

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | November 3, 2018 | 11:18 p.m.

A unique benefit was held in two locations, at the Santa Barbara Club and The New Vic Theater, to celebrate with current patrons of the Ensemble Theatre Company, and new friends, at the annual Ghost Night Light.

The fundraiser began with a cocktail reception at the Santa Barbara Club on Chapala Street.

Sybil Rosen was the event chair for the spirited evening benefiting ETC’s education outreach activities and award-winning programs.

“ETC’s third annual Ghost Light Night was made possible by tremendous support and collaboration of the community,” Rosen said. “Starting with a pre-show reception held at the historical Santa Barbara Club, and ending with a surprise flash mob of Michael Jackson’s iconic dance Thriller, performed by World Dance for Humanity.”

Guests than took a short jaunt to the New Vic for a special one night only performance. Many of those attending wore theatrical and Halloween themed attire.

Our Place, written by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, was directed by Jenny Sullivan, with a cast including Meredith Baxter and State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson.

“Moving on to the New Vic for a brilliant and exclusive performance of Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner’s Our Place – a story of our Santa Barbara, and the people who live here,” Rosen shared.

All proceeds support ETC’s 2018-19 season, and education programming, including the Young Actors Conservatory.

The Young Actors Conservatory runs an intensive three week summer program and a six week winter program for high school students – need based scholarships are offered.

ETC's programs also include Student Matinee's for school groups only, with a pre-performance study guide and after show talk with the cast and director. On February 22, 2019, will stage Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, directed by Joseph Hanreddy.

“The night was embellished by beloved local director Jenny Sullivan, actor and ETC board member Meredith Baxter, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, retired Judge George Eskin, rocker Kenny Loggins, Sopranos star Michael Imperioli, and other talented artists who generously donated their time and talent to support ETC,” Rosen said.

The 39-year old Ensemble Theatre Company is Santa Barbara’s leading professional, resident theater company, lead by artistic director Jonathan Fox and managing director Jill Seltzer.

ETC’s 2018-19 Season is generously sponsored by Leatrice Luria. Subscriptions are available for the 40th Anniversary Season with productions, including The School For Lies by David Ives, The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez, Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller, Jonathan Safran Foer’s Everything is Illuminated adapted by Simon Block, and Dancing Lessons by Mark St. Germain.

Tickets are available by phone, in person or online. 

— Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected] Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

