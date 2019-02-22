Ensemble Theatre Company Posts Auditions For Young Actors’ Conservatory

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) — Santa Barbara’s professional resident theater company — announces its most ambitious summer youth program for aspiring artists with a passion for delving deeper into the craft of theater.

Headed by Brian McDonald, award-winning actor/director and master teacher, ETC’s Young Actors Conservatory is a rigorous program designed to offer participants the experience of working in a professional setting and alongside professional theater artists.

Each day begins with training workshops that develop skills and techniques, followed by rehearsals for a play or musical. Students will receive a challenging and innovative arts education similar to a collegiate arts program, supported by a comprehensive curriculum that balances performance and technique.

Students learn proper rehearsal and performance etiquette, time management skills, communication skills, how to work cooperatively in a group setting, and how to produce quality work in a fast-paced environment.

Each program will culminate in a weekend of public performances of a fully produced musical or play. The 2019 summer productions include Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Into the Woods.

The three programs offered include Camp Broadway, a three-week performance camp for students ages 9-14; and 2 four-week programs that include The Shakespeare Performance Workshop and the Musical Theatre Performance Workshop, both for students ages 15-24.

Acceptance is by audition and financial assistance is available for students in need. No previous experience is necessary, and there is no cost to audition. Auditions are by appointment. Video submissions will be allowed for students not able to attend the in-person audition.

For more information and to request an audition appointment visit https://etcsb.org/education/young-actors-conservatory or call 805-965-5400 ext. 541.

Camp Broadway gives students the chance to expand performance skills by exposing them to the fundamentals of acting, singing and dancing.

Appropriate for students new to the stage or those looking for a challenge, the program encourages risk-taking and growth with nurturing guidance from theater professionals.

Individual attention, ensemble building, character development and improvisation exercises are used to enhance creative expression, positive self-image and confidence. The camp runs Monday through Friday, culminating with a production of Disney's The Jungle Book Kids under direction of McDonald.

Dates and times: July 1-21, Monday through Friday (some Saturdays), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Performances: July 19-20, 7 p.m.; July 20-21, 2 p.m.

Qualifications: No previous experience necessary.

Audition dates: March 23-24. Call backs: March 30.

Tuition: $700; financial assistance available.

Enrollment for Shakespeare Performance Workshop is by audition only. Students learn about Shakespeare’s world, script analysis, scansion and verse, dialect, vocal production, and character development.

Headed by Shakespearian artists, students rehearse and perform one of the Bard’s masterpieces on the Ensemble stage at the New Vic. This year's production will be A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Michael Bernard.

Dates and times: July 8-Aug. 4, Monday through Friday (some Saturdays), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Performances: Aug. 2-3, 7 p.m.; Aug. 3-4, 2 p.m.

Qualifications: Previous acting and performing experience helpful. Previous experience with Shakespeare not required.

Audition dates: March 23-24. Call backs: March 30.

Tuition: $850; financial assistance available

In the Musical Theatre Performance Workshop, students ages 15-24 are selected by audition for this intensive training and performance program. Under the leadership of McDonald and a faculty of professional teaching artists, participants are immersed in musical-theater training, which includes advanced performance skills and techniques in voice, dance and acting.

The workshop culminates with fully-produced performances of Into the Woods on the stage at the New Vic.

Dates and times: July 22 -Aug, 18, Monday through Friday (some Saturdays) 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Performances: Aug. 16 -17, 7 p.m.; Aug. 17-18, 2 p.m.

Qualifications: Some performance experience helpful but not necessary.

Audition dates: March 23-24. Call backs: March 30

Tuition: $950; financial assistance available.

For more information, visit www.etcsb.org or contact McDonald, 805-667-2912 ext. 234.

— Brian McDonald for Ensemble Theatre Company.

