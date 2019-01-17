Ensemble Theatre Company Stages The Iconic Death of a Salesman

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) will present the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play Death of a Salesman as the third show of its 40th Anniversary Season.

Written by Arthur Miller and directed by ETC founding artistic director Joseph Hanreddy, Death of a Salesman previews Thursday, Feb. 7. The show opens Saturday, Feb. 9, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 24, at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

The iconic 20th century story is a haunting and moving portrait of Willy Loman, a man whose belief in, and pursuit of, the American Dream ends in tatters.

“In celebrating our 40th anniversary season, we’re honored to have founding artistic director Joseph Hanreddy back to direct one of the most influential plays of all time,” said ETC’s artistic director Jonathan Fox.

“I am excited that Joseph is looking at the play in a new way that will feature original music with live musicians on stage. This is a dream cast and creative team and promises to be one of the most powerful productions of our historic season,” Fox said.

"The story of Willy Loman and his fractured family is riveting and heartrending while illuminating contradictions in the American Dream that have divided the country from our beginnings to today,” said Hanreddy.

"Our goal for the production at Ensemble Theater is to faithfully capture the heart, clarity and penetrating insight of Miller’s masterwork, while breathing new theatrical life into the original staging through the use of a variety of theatrical elements, including live music,” he said.

Hanreddy co-founded and led the Ensemble Theatre Company in Santa Barbara for its first seven years. At Ensemble, after a couple of seasons performing in the parish hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, he and a number of friends, renovated the Alhecama Theater and laid the groundwork for the theater ETC has become under Fox's leadership.

Hanreddy then served as the artistic director of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater for 17 years where, in addition to producing the work of many of America's preeminent theater artists, he directed, wrote for and occasionally acted in productions on the company's three stages.

Barry G. Funderburg, composer/sound designer/music director for the ETC show, is a Chicagoland-based composer and designer, who is making his ETC debut by writing original music performed live on stage for this production.

Off-Broadway, he designed the New York premiere of Wittenbergat The Pearl Theatre Company. Chicago credits include Eric Simonson’s productions of Fake, Carter’s Way, and Mother Courage and Her Children at Steppenwolf.

Regional theater credits include, 78 productions at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, 34 productions at Utah Shakespeare Festival, as well as Alley Theatre, Kansas City Rep, Arizona Theatre Company and Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

The Death of a Salesman cast includes:

Henry Woronicz plays Willy Loman. An actor, director, producer and teacher for nearly 40 years, Woronicz has appeared on Broadway in Julius Caesar starring Denzel Washington and performed for 11 seasons with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival as a resident actor and director.

Gigi Bermingham plays Linda. A Los Angeles theater favorite and Ovation Award winner, she captivated audiences with her portrayal of Maria Callas in Master Class at ICT as well as more recently Native Son at the Kirk Douglas.

Trevor Peterson will play Biff. Peterson appeared in Dead End at the Ahmanson as well as Pocatello and A Bright New Boise at Rogue Machine.

Alex Nee performs the role of Willy’s other son, Happy. Nee most recently played Lt. Cable in South Pacific at the Rubicon in Ventura and is garnering awards attention for his provocative Emcee in Cabaret at Celebration last year.

John P. Connolly plays Charley, Willy Loman’s friend and neighbor. Connolly has appeared on Broadway as Pap Finn in Big River, as well as locally playing Winston Churchill in Only a Kingdom at the Pasadena Playhouse.

Paul Sandberg will play Uncle Ben. Sandberg has performed for four seasons at Utah Shakespeare.

Santa Barbara-based actor Michael Bernard, who spent 10 years as associate artistic director for The 52nd Street Project, will play the roles of Howard and Stanley.

Actor-musicians include:

Clarinetist Sergi Robles, who starred in Mid Century Moderns at The Purple Room as well as Evita at New London Barn, will play Bernard.

Clarinetist, flutist and saxophonist Sarah Saviano, who will play the roles of Letta and The Woman, was a part of the National Tour of Angels in America.

Cellist Jenn Chandler, who rounds out the cast as Miss Forsythe and Jenny, was in the cast of the National Tour of the musical Once.

Scenic design is by Se Hyun Oh; lighting design by Jean-Yves Tessier; costume design by Dianne K. Graebner; and properties design by Ilana Molina. Production stage manager is Abigail Strange.

Death of a Salesman is sponsored by 2018-19 Season Sponsor Leatrice Luria. Production sponsored by Dana White and Sara Miller McCune. Additional sponsorship provided by Elaine and Herbert Kendall, Chuck and Missy Sheldon, Peter and Debby Stalker and Theater League.

Performances are 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays; with an added 7 p.m. show Tuesday, Feb. 12, and a 4 p.m. matinee Saturday Feb. 16.

All preview tickets are $40. Regular adult ticket prices range from $60-$75 with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets available for $25 each, and tickets for patrons age 29-and-under are $40.

Single tickets available through the ETC box office, 805-965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. For group sales information, call 805-965-5400. Prices subject to change.

— David Elzer for Ensemble Theatre Company.