Friday, October 12 , 2018, 7:28 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Ensemble Theatre Ghost Light Night Sets Scene for Spirited Fundraising

By David Elzer for Ensemble Theatre Company | October 12, 2018 | 3:38 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) at the New Vic and event chair Sybil Rosen have announced the third annual Ghost Light Night, ETC’s spirited benefit bash Thursday, Oct. 25.

Building on two previous Ghost Light Night galas, this year’s event will bring together ETC patrons and new friends of the theater to celebrate and raise funds for the company’s award-winning programming and education outreach activities.

Ghost Light Night opens with a 5 p.m. reception at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St., followed by a 7 p.m. one-night-only performance of Our Place, written by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, and directed by Jenny Sullivan at the New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St.

The cast includes Meredith Baxter and State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson. Cocktail attire is admired but not required.

Fully underwritten by ETC’s supporters, all proceeds support Ensemble Theatre Company’s 2018-19 season and expanded education programming, including the Young Actors Conservatory.

For tickets, call Christine Hollinger, community development manager, 805-965-5400 ext. 104 or email [email protected] Tickets are $250 and sponsorship opportunities are available. Seating is limited.

ETC’s 2018-19 season has been sponsored by Leatrice Luria.

Subscriptions are now on sale for Ensemble’s 40th Anniversary Season which starts in October. The season includes:

The School For Lies by David Ives, The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez, Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller, Jonathan Safran Foer’s Everything is Illuminated adapted by Simon Block, and Dancing Lessons by Mark St. Germain.

— David Elzer for Ensemble Theatre Company.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 