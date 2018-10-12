Ensemble Theatre Ghost Light Night Sets Scene for Spirited Fundraising

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) at the New Vic and event chair Sybil Rosen have announced the third annual Ghost Light Night, ETC’s spirited benefit bash Thursday, Oct. 25.

Building on two previous Ghost Light Night galas, this year’s event will bring together ETC patrons and new friends of the theater to celebrate and raise funds for the company’s award-winning programming and education outreach activities.

Ghost Light Night opens with a 5 p.m. reception at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St., followed by a 7 p.m. one-night-only performance of Our Place, written by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, and directed by Jenny Sullivan at the New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St.

The cast includes Meredith Baxter and State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson. Cocktail attire is admired but not required.

Fully underwritten by ETC’s supporters, all proceeds support Ensemble Theatre Company’s 2018-19 season and expanded education programming, including the Young Actors Conservatory.

For tickets, call Christine Hollinger, community development manager, 805-965-5400 ext. 104 or email [email protected] Tickets are $250 and sponsorship opportunities are available. Seating is limited.

ETC’s 2018-19 season has been sponsored by Leatrice Luria.

Subscriptions are now on sale for Ensemble’s 40th Anniversary Season which starts in October. The season includes:

The School For Lies by David Ives, The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez, Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller, Jonathan Safran Foer’s Everything is Illuminated adapted by Simon Block, and Dancing Lessons by Mark St. Germain.

— David Elzer for Ensemble Theatre Company.