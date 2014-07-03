Ensemble Theatre Offers Free Screening of ‘Lifeboat,’ Starring Tallulah Bankhead

See Tallulah Bankhead in her award-winning role in Alfred Hitchcock's Lifeboat.

A free screening of the 1944 classic film will be presented at the New Vic in conjunction with the Ensemble Theatre Company’s current production of Looped, a new comedy about the legendary actress.

Lifeboat is about several survivors of a torpedoed ship who find themselves in the same boat with one of the men who sank it.

The special screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 14.

The New Vic theater is located at 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara. The event is free. Reservations are not required.

— James Breen is a marketing coordinator for the Ensemble Theatre.