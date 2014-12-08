Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:16 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Ensemble Theatre Partners with K-9 Pals on Dog Adoption Events

By Josh Gren for the Ensemble Theatre Company | December 8, 2014 | 4:52 p.m.

On the heels of premiering the new comedy, The Best Brothers, the Ensemble Theatre Company has partnered with local nonprofit dog adoption agency K-9 Pals in an attempt to raise awareness about the growing need for “forever homes” in the Santa Barbara community.

The Best Brothers, playing now through Dec. 21 at the New Vic, focuses on estranged brothers who are forced to come together in the wake of their mothers untimely, yet hilarious, death. While reconciling their mother’s estate, one point of contention raises its head over and over again: Who will care for mom’s beloved Italian greyhound, Enzo?

Enzo represents the unconditional love that can come from a dog, even during times of great distress and upheaval in life. This idea, that a dog can change a person’s life, led to the inevitable teamwork between ETC and K-9.

K-9 Pals, which specializes in the rehoming of dogs after an owner’s death, offers a safe environment for sheltering, feeding, and training dogs who are waiting for homes. According to K-9 Pals, more than 1,200 dogs are taken into Santa Barbara shelters each year. The financial need for funding is great, and a partnership with Ensemble Theatre Company helps to reach a large segment of the population that might not know how vital K-9 Pals is to the community.

As part of the awareness partnership, K-9 Pals will bring dogs in need of adoption to the New Vic before each remaining matinee performance of The Best Brothers, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 21. Adoption events begin one hour prior to the performance. The public is welcome to attend the adoption events, socialize with the dogs, and learn more about the adoption process. A ticket to the play is not required.

Information on K-9 Pals, including steps in the adoption process and how to donate, can be found on their website by clicking here. To purchase tickets to The Best Brothers, contact the Ensemble Theatre Company box office at 805.965.5400 or click here.

— Josh Gren represents the Ensemble Theatre Company.

 

