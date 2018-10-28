Enter Imagination of Shy ‘Amélie’ in Out of the Box Theatre Musical

Out of the Box Theatre Company will open its ninth season with the Santa Barbara premiere of Amélie, a New Musical, Nov. 9-18 at Center Stage Theater.

Out of the Box is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to producing alternative, conversation-inspiring contemporary musical theater.

Directed by Samantha Eve, Amélie is a whimsical modern day fairytale that takes the audience on a mesmerizing journey with inquisitive and painfully shy Amélie.

Amélie turns the streets of Montmartre into a world of her own imagining, while secretly orchestrating small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy to those around her.

When a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to fight against her fear and find her voice.

Amélie is based on the film written by Jean-Pierre Jennet and Guillaume Laurant, with music by Daniel Messê, a book by Craig Lucas, and lyrics by Nathan Tyson.

The show features Nikko Arce (Nino), Deborah Bertling (Amandine/Philomene), Christian Duarte (Lucien/Good-Looking Lug/Adrien Wells), Bill Egan (Raphael/Bretodeau/Mysterious Man), Austin Escamilla (Joseph/Fluffy/Collignon’s Father), Samantha Eve (Amélie), Felicia Hall (Suzanne), Rich Hoag (Collignon/Dufayel), Miller James (Blind Beggar/Gnome/ Anchorman), Mikayla Knight (Gina), Terry Li (Georgette/Sylvie/Collignon’s Mother), Ember Reiter (Young Amélie), Willie Simpson (Hipolito/Belgian Tourist/Elton John), and Hattie Ugoretz (Young Amélie).

Tickets can be purchased by calling 805-963-0408 or visiting outoftheboxtheatre.org.

— Samantha Eve for Out of the Box Theatre Company.