Enterprise Foundation Donates $25,000 to Food Bank

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has received $25,000 from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to address food insecurity in Santa Barbara.

The donation is part of a program called Fill Your Tank that celebrates Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s 60th anniversary by providing $60 million over six years to fight hunger around the globe. The Fill Your Tank program donations made locally are determined by local Enterprise operations.

Beyond donations, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is supporting the Fill Your Tank program with a hunger awareness and local engagement campaign. Hunger is often invisible and the campaign helps make hunger in our communities more visible.

In presenting the donation, Aaron Weiss, regional vice president said, “Enterprise Rent-A-Car is woven into the fabric of Santa Barbara County and food insecurity is an issue for our community.

"This donation to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will support those in our community who need a little help to reach to their full potential.”

Globally, one in nine people don’t get enough food to be healthy and lead an active life, according to the World Food Programme.

Today, more than a third of households served by Feeding America include at least one child. And, according to Food Banks Canada, 13 percent of Canadians live in a state of food insecurity, which means they do not have reliable access to adequate amounts of safe, good-quality, nutritious food.

“In Santa Barbara, our rate of hunger is actually higher than the national average. One in four people in the county receive food and nutrition education from the Foodbank,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“Support like the Enterprise Fill Your Tank grant is especially important to us because it means we can provide the community with nutrition education that will improve health by empowering county residents to eat healthfully on any budget,” Talkin said.

For more information about Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

— Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank.