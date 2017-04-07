Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:10 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Entire Community on Invite List for City’s 235th Birthday Bash

By Alyssa Kichula for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation | April 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The community is invited to celebrate Santa Barbara's 235th birthday at the Founding Day Festival noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Santa Barbara's birthplace, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St.

The annual Founding Day Festival showcases local businesses and entertainment in the heart of downtown. Visitors can enjoy a reenactment of the original founding ceremony held in 1782, as well as other family-friendly activities across the Presidio grounds.

This free event begins in front of the Presidio Chapel with an outdoor Founding Day program featuring Los Soldados del Real Presidio de Santa Bárbara, early California dance and musical performances.

Also on the agenda will be the presentation of Saint Barbara 2017 by the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Reina del Mar Parlor No. 126.

After the ceremony, visitors can experience what life was like in Santa Barbara during the late-1700s through living history stations featuring heritage gardening, colonial cooking, pottery-making, Chumash storytelling and archaeology.

The festival also will feature local entertainment, Presidio Neighborhood businesses, and walking tours that highlight the history and culture of Santa Barbara from its founding through the present day.

For more information, visit sbthp.org/founding-day or call 965-0093

SBTHP thanks the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, and the Outhwaite Foundation for supporting this event.

For more information on current volunteer opportunities or to sign up, visit sbthp.org/volunteer.

— Alyssa Kichula for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

 
