Entrepreneur Kawasaki to Speak at Westmont

Guy Kawasaki, entrepreneur, will discusss The Art of Innovation at a noon luncheon Friday, Nov. 3, in the Global Leadership Center at Westmont College.

Tickets to the event, part of the Mosher Foundation’s series on Moral and Ethical Leadership in American Society, cost $75 per person and may be purchased online at westmont.edu/leadershipseries.

“Guy is one of the most significant thought leaders in technology and has for over 30 years helped companies think innovatively about how to build their business and serve customers,” said Reed Sheard, Westmont vice president for college advancement and CIO.

“Guy’s background at Apple and Google along with a host of other companies make him a perfect fit for the Mosher series at Westmont as we think about effective and moral leadership in this important sector,” Sheard said.

Kawasaki serves as the chief evangelist of Canva, an online graphic design tool, brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz since 2015, and an executive fellow of the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

As the chief evangelist at Apple, he worked with Steve Jobs to launch Macintosh. He left Apple in 1987 to start up ACIUS, the Macintosh database company that published 4th Dimension.

Kawasaki returned to Apple as an Apple Fellow in 1995, and in 2013 he joined Google as an adviser to Motorola.

Kawasaki wrote Art of the Start, The Art of Social Media, Enchantment and nine other books, covering a range of topics, including social media and self-publishing. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Stanford and an MBA from the Anderson School of Business at UCLA.

The Mosher Foundation sponsors a series of speakers in Santa Barbara, including Pulitzer Prize winners, who address the moral and ethical strengths and weaknesses of various American presidents and society in general.



Past speakers include: Bob Woodward, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter; Jon Meacham, presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize winner; David Gergen, former adviser to four U.S. presidents; and Ronald C. White, author of best-selling books, including A. Lincoln: A

Biography.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.