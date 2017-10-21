Entrepreneur to Discuss Living, Working With a Purpose

Entrepreneur Carrie Asuncion will discuss Dare to be Bold—Decide for Your Life at the upcoming meeting of the Central Coast California chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO).

The luncheon gathering will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at San Luis Obispo Country Club. Guests are welcome to attend.

Preparing for 2018 can be exciting and daunting. Known for her interactive approach, Asuncion will facilitate attendees in identifying their purpose in what they do.

“Developing purpose is an important step to preparing for the coming year,” Asuncion said. “Living your purpose correlates to higher income and net worth.”

With years of corporate management experience and an advanced degree in psychology, Asuncion channels a passion for excellence to help entrepreneurs like herself find greater balance as they take their business to the next level and create a life they love.

The luncheon event will include opportunities for attendees to network with other business owners.

NAWBO Central Coast is a local chapter of a national organization dedicated to helping female entrepreneurs succeed.

Dawn Goonetilleke, president of the Central Coast Chapter, said the organization focuses on being purposeful, effective, courageous advocates for women business owners.

“We started this chapter to bring together women business owners who don’t want to apologize for being ambitious,” said Jamila Haseeb, Corporate Partners director and local business owner.

“Just seven months later, we’re attracting some of the most successful women business owners in the county, and having a blast every month learning how to grow together," Haseeb said.

Luncheon reservations are $29 for members, $39 for nonmembers. They should be made by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, via the events page at www.facebook.com/NAWBOCCC/.

For information on joining NAWBO with its networking opportunities visit www.nawbo.org and click on Membership.

— Heather Moreno for Central Coast California chapter, National Association of Women Business Owners.



