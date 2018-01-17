Entrepreneur Workshop for Women Has New Date

Beautiful, Bold Business is the topic of a workshop planned for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Impact Hub Chapala Center, 1221 Chapala St., Santa Barbara. The event originally was set for Dec. 13.

The workshop will be presented by Soul Stamina founder Anne Ribley and Chrystalize Consulting founder Chrystal Clifton, who said the workshop will teach “what it takes to increase clients, influence and profits online or in the marketplace.”

It will help unleash “the beautiful bold soul of your business and truly unlock your power as a female entrepreneur,” they said.

The workshop is designed to define unique brand boldness, discover how to make a brand irresistible and “dive into the secrets of how to grow your business,” said Ribley and Clifton.

Cost for the public is $35. To register, see www.beautifulboldbusiness.com.



— Chrystal Clifton for Beautiful, Bold Business.