Entrepreneur Workshop for Women Reset for Jan. 31

Beautiful, Bold Business is the topic of a workshop planned for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Impact Hub Chapala Center, 1221 Chapala St., Santa Barbara. The event originally was set for Dec. 13.

The workshop will be presented by Soul Stamina founder Anne Ribley and Chrystalize Consulting founder Chrystal Clifton, who said, the workshop will teach “what it takes to increase clients, influence and profits online or in the marketplace.”

It will help unleash “the beautiful bold soul of your business and truly unlock your power as a female entrepreneur,” Ribley and Clifton said.

The workshop will define unique brand boldness, discover how to make a brand irresistible and “dive into the secrets of how to grow your business,” they said.

Cost for members of the public to attend is $35. To register, visit www.beautifulboldbusiness.com.

— Chrystal Clifton for Beautiful, Bold Business.