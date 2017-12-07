Take Fast Track to Success with SBCC’s Rapid Launch Intensive

Entrepreneurship is about taking action, and in just one semester, the SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation’s Rapid Launch Intensive can help students take a product or service concept from idea to prototype to sales.

The program is open to all SBCC students regardless of academic discipline.

The Spring 2018 Rapid Launch Intensive combines three courses: Enterprise Launch, Business Plan Development, and the noncredit Product Design and Rapid Prototyping Workshop. Students can put their business idea on the fast track by taking all three courses this spring, or enroll in one course.

Students also gain early exposure to global manufacturing topics as part of the Scheinfeld Center’s Global Competence Initiative.

“Entrepreneurs who are serious about taking their innovative ideas through product development have a tremendous opportunity to move quickly with this trio of courses,” said Julie Samson, Scheinfeld Center director.

“The combination of classroom learning and hands-on experiences also gives participants an edge in preparing for our 8th annual Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge business plan and pitch competition held in April, in which students compete for cash awards and scholarships," she said.

Spring 2018 Rapid Launch Intensive courses include:

Enterprise Launch (ENT 206, CRN# 61750): Wednesdays 5:30-8:35 p.m., starts Jan. 17. Take your idea from concept to prototype to sales and compete for seed money along the way.

Business Plan Development (ENT 208, CRN# 60267): Fridays 9 a.m.-12:05 p.m, starts Jan. 19. Write your business plan and submit your entry into the Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge business plan and pitch competition, held April 27.

Product Design & Prototyping workshop (DRFT NC0042, CRN# 64103): Saturdays 9 a.m.-12:05 p.m., April 7-28, 2018. Hands-on experience in the use of digital software used for product design and prototyping with emphasis on 3D modeling for 3D printers and fabrication tools. Non-credit course offered through the SBCC Career Skills Institute.

“I am constantly impressed by the drive and success of our entrepreneurial students from such a wide range of academic and life experiences,” said Armando Arias del Cid, SBCC Drafting/CAD Department chair, and founder of SBCC Makerspace.

“We’re really excited about the resources we’re able to offer students today and into the future through our collaboration between SBCC Makerspace and the Scheinfeld Center,” Arias del Cid said.

The following Entrepreneurship courses are also available during the Spring 2018 semester:

Marketing Plan Development (ENT 203, CRN# 61751): Tuesdays 5:30-8:35 p.m., starts Jan. 16. Examines key marketing variables, including market analysis, branding, strategic positioning, market segmentation, and development of a marketing plan.

Students develop marketing strategies to improve sales performance and close rates, increase customer loyalty and retention, and craft a unique competitive advantage.

Financial Management for Startups (ENT 205, CRN# 62208): Tuesdays and Thursdays 11:10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., starts Jan. 16. Explores financial issues that affect the creation of a startup including business accounting and financial statement literacy, and forecasting techniques. Students investigate various sources and methods for raising startup capital.

Entrepreneurship Law (ENT 207, CRN# 60265): Thursdays 5:30-8:35 p.m., starts Jan. 18. Examines legal implications involved in creating a startup. Specific legal considerations concerning business entity formation, intellectual property, cyber law, employment law, contracts, tax law, and bankruptcy.

All students also have access to no-cost business consulting and coaching from the Scheinfeld Center's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for continued support during and after the semester.

Class registration is underway; spring courses begin Jan. 16. To apply to SBCC or to register for classes, visit www.sbcc.edu.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center.