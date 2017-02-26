Entrepreneurship Awards Looking For a Few Great Women

Nominations are open for the seventh annual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards, for women entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara County. Due to the success and growth of the event, this year the awards have been expanded to include Ventura County.

Deadline for nominations is March 10. Winners will be announced at the annual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Biltmore’s Coral Casino.

Nominations are open to any woman entrepreneur in Santa Barbara or Ventura County. Any woman entrepreneur can be nominated (or self-nominated) by visiting the website www.soefoundation.org/nominations.php. There are both online and downloadable forms.

Lynda Weinman, co-founder and former executive chair of lynda.com, will again be the emcee. Outstanding women entrepreneurs will be recognized for their success and contributions to the economy and the local community in the following 11 categories:

Agriculture/Wineries

Emerging Business (1-3 years)

Green/Social Entrepreneurs

Health

Hospitality, Tourism

Media and Communication

Nonprofit

Professional Services

Retail

Science and Technology

Wholesale, Manufacturing, Global Trade

Descriptions of each category are listed at www.soefoundation.org/nominations.php.

“We are so pleased to be able to expand our nominations to Ventura County this year,” said Cathy Feldman, board chair/CEO of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation (SOEF).

“By encouraging these nominations, SOEF will bring well-deserved attention to the valuable contributions made by the many women who are influencing the economics of our region,” she said.

To ensure fairness and integrity in the decision-making process, the selection of award winners will be completed by successful women entrepreneurs from outside the area, not affiliated with SOEF. The top three nominees in each category will be announced at the end of March.

In addition to the 11 awards, one special winner will be selected by the SOEF Board for the Rock Star: Life Achievement Award. This honor will be presented to a successful woman entrepreneur who has made an indelible impact on the community.

Previous winners of this award have included Sara Miller McCune, Betty Hatch, Dorothy Largay, Kathy Odell and Mindy Bingham. The 2017 recipient will be announced in a few weeks.

Proceeds from the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards benefit the student winners of the SBCC Scheinfeld Center’s New Venture Challenge, a two-tiered business-pitch competition for area high school and collegiate students that promotes youth entrepreneurship.

The winners of both tiers of the New Venture Challenge awards will be SOEF’s guests and receive their prizes at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner. All student winners will participate in a Student Startup Showcase a week before the awards event.

“The mission of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation is to support entrepreneurship at all levels in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties because entrepreneurs are the engine for growing our economy,” Feldman said.

“By recognizing women entrepreneurs for the benefit of student entrepreneurs, we believe we are making an important contribution to that growth,” she said.

To learn more about the 2016 winners, visit http://www.soefoundation.org/recipients2016.php.

For more information about the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation or the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards, visit www.soefoundation.org, email [email protected], or call 682-8380.

— Joni Kelly for Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation.