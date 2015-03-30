Entries Open for Elks Rodeo Team Roping Event in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Office will accept entries for the 72nd annual Elks Rodeo Team Roping Event beginning Monday, March 30 through Friday, May 1.

Entry forms are available at the Elks Rodeo Office at 1309 North Bradley Road in Santa Maria or online by clicking here. The 2015 Elks Rodeo will be held at the Elks Unocal Event Center May 28-31.

Entrants will be required to show proof of a valid Elks membership card. All entrants must be a member of one of the West Central Coast Elks Lodges and current on membership dues. Both team members must sign a release of liability. The entry fee is $150 per team. Entries are limited to two Elks members or a member with their wife, child or grandchild, age 18 or younger.

Any Elk Healer, 55 or older, can tie on. PRCA and Elks Team Ropers may only compete in one of the team roping events — not both, unless they are a PRCA Gold Card Holder. All entries must be completed and entry fees paid by deadline.

Entrants will compete for $1,000 added purse money and awards. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, May 1.

For more information, call the Elks Recreation Office at 805.925.4125.

— Amy Silva represents Elks Recreation Inc.