Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:19 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Entry Deadline Extended for Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade

By Amy Silva for Elks Recreation Inc. | May 11, 2015 | 4:51 p.m.

The Elks Rodeo Parade Committee has extended the parade entry deadline to Friday, May 15.

Presenting sponsor Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram invites all community members and organizations to be part of the fun and enter to participate in the 72nd annual Elks Rodeo Parade. This year’s theme is "Reaching for New Heights-Shooting for the Sky."

The 2015 parade will head down Broadway on Saturday, May 30 at 9 a.m. It is free to participate in many competitive classes, including bands, drum and bugle corps, majorettes and drum majors, drill teams, equestrian riders, floats, clowns and even antique vehicles!

Floats are judged in 12 categories, including Sweepstakes Float, Best Overall Float, Grand Sweepstakes, Best Musical Unit, Exalted Ruler’s Trophy, Most Outstanding Equestrian Individual, Mayor’s Trophy, Best Community Entry, Bobby Acquistapace Memorial Trophy, Best Mounted Group, Chairman’s Choice and Best Youth entry.

Applications are available online by clicking here or in the Rodeo/Recreation Office inside the Santa Maria Elks Lodge at 1309 N. Bradley in Santa Maria. For more information, please call the Rodeo Office at 805.925.4125.

— Amy Silva represents Elks Recreation Inc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 