Entry Deadline Extended for Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade

The Elks Rodeo Parade Committee has extended the parade entry deadline to Friday, May 15.

Presenting sponsor Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram invites all community members and organizations to be part of the fun and enter to participate in the 72nd annual Elks Rodeo Parade. This year’s theme is "Reaching for New Heights-Shooting for the Sky."

The 2015 parade will head down Broadway on Saturday, May 30 at 9 a.m. It is free to participate in many competitive classes, including bands, drum and bugle corps, majorettes and drum majors, drill teams, equestrian riders, floats, clowns and even antique vehicles!

Floats are judged in 12 categories, including Sweepstakes Float, Best Overall Float, Grand Sweepstakes, Best Musical Unit, Exalted Ruler’s Trophy, Most Outstanding Equestrian Individual, Mayor’s Trophy, Best Community Entry, Bobby Acquistapace Memorial Trophy, Best Mounted Group, Chairman’s Choice and Best Youth entry.

Applications are available online by clicking here or in the Rodeo/Recreation Office inside the Santa Maria Elks Lodge at 1309 N. Bradley in Santa Maria. For more information, please call the Rodeo Office at 805.925.4125.

— Amy Silva represents Elks Recreation Inc.