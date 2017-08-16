Environmental Advocates Back Conklin

A group of local Santa Barbara environmental leaders and community advocates have joined in announcing their endorsement of Hal Conklin for Santa Barbara mayor.

Robert Sulnick, co-founder of the international American Ocean Campaign, said he recognized Conklin’s dedication and achievements toward building a greener Santa Barbara. He leads a list of others supporting Conklin for mayor including:

Paul Relis, founding director, Community Environmental Council (CEC); Gary Petersen, California director, Green Seal; Lotus Vermeer, UCSB Bren School and former Nature Conservancy Santa Cruz Island director.

Karl Hutterer, former executive director, Museum of Natural History; Michael Feeney, former executive director, Land Trust of Santa Barbara County; Debbie Levin, president, Environmental Media Association, Hollywood.

Ivor John, director, Santa Barbara County Hydrogen Vehicle Program; Laura Capps, CEC Board chair; CEC Board members Charles Kimbell, Diane Boss and John Steed.

Robert Sulnick said, “The Santa Barbara community needs Hal Conklin’s expertise and knowledge in a leadership role at City Hall. Hal’s track record on environmental sustainability is unmatched in this race, and goes back to the earliest days of the movement in our community. Vote Hal Conklin for mayor this November.”

Vermeer said, “Hal Conklin successfully advanced environmentally sustainable policies during his previous tenure on the City Council, and has for decades demonstrated his commitment to the environment.

"He has developed environmental standards used across the state of California and led nonprofits revitalizing forests around the globe. With Hal’s leadership, Santa Barbara will increase its leadership on sustainability.”

Conklin said, “It’s time for Santa Barbara to reclaim its position as the leader of the green movement. I am so proud to have the support of these dedicated members of the environmental community, and look forward to bringing all of our residents together for a cleaner, greener future in Santa Barbara.”

Conklin has previously served as a mayor and councilmember of Santa Barbara. He is president of USA Green Communities and is active in numerous local community and environmental organizations. Visit www.halyes.org.

