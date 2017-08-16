Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:04 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Environmental Advocates Back Conklin

By Robb Korinke for Hal Conklin Campaign | August 16, 2017 | 11:26 a.m.

A group of local Santa Barbara environmental leaders and community advocates have joined in announcing their endorsement of Hal Conklin for Santa Barbara mayor.

Robert Sulnick, co-founder of the international American Ocean Campaign, said he recognized Conklin’s dedication and achievements toward building a greener Santa Barbara. He leads a list of others supporting Conklin for mayor including:

Paul Relis, founding director, Community Environmental Council (CEC); Gary Petersen, California director, Green Seal; Lotus Vermeer, UCSB Bren School and former Nature Conservancy Santa Cruz Island director.

Karl Hutterer, former executive director, Museum of Natural History; Michael Feeney, former executive director, Land Trust of Santa Barbara County; Debbie Levin, president, Environmental Media Association, Hollywood.

Ivor John, director, Santa Barbara County Hydrogen Vehicle Program; Laura Capps, CEC Board chair; CEC Board members Charles Kimbell, Diane Boss and John Steed.

Robert Sulnick said, “The Santa Barbara community needs Hal Conklin’s expertise and knowledge in a leadership role at City Hall. Hal’s track record on environmental sustainability is unmatched in this race, and goes back to the earliest days of the movement in our community. Vote Hal Conklin for mayor this November.”

Vermeer said, “Hal Conklin successfully advanced environmentally sustainable policies during his previous tenure on the City Council, and has for decades demonstrated his commitment to the environment.

"He has developed environmental standards used across the state of California and led nonprofits revitalizing forests around the globe. With Hal’s leadership, Santa Barbara will increase its leadership on sustainability.”

Conklin said, “It’s time for Santa Barbara to reclaim its position as the leader of the green movement. I am so proud to have the support of these dedicated members of the environmental community, and look forward to bringing all of our residents together for a cleaner, greener future in Santa Barbara.”

Conklin has previously served as a mayor and councilmember of Santa Barbara. He is president of USA Green Communities and is active in numerous local community and environmental organizations. Visit www.halyes.org.

— Robb Korinke for Hal Conklin Campaign.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 