Environmental Council’s Earth Day Fest Wins Sustainability Award

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) will host its 2017 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 23 at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St. There is no charge to attend the festival.

Announcement of this year's event comes on the heels of Santa Barbara Earth Day winning a sustainability award from FestForums Convergence, a bi-annual festival industry conference held in New York and Santa Barbara.

The award reflects the festival’s greening efforts, such as requiring all food vendors to use locally grown ingredients, annually recycling or composting upwards of 93 peprcent of all waste, and in 2016 reducing overall waste by nearly 30 percent through such measures as water refill stations and reusable beer cups.

CEC shared the FestForums stage with world-renowned groups, including long-time CEC supporters Jack and Kim Johnson, another 2016 sustainability award recipient.

The 2017 festival will encourage participants to share how they #actonclimate, highlighting the need for urgent grassroots action on climate change and summoning the activist energy that led to the first Earth Day in 1970. In support of this action-oriented theme, Sunday morning will feature a public forum and discussion on climate action and innovation hosted by LoaTree.

Event registration for vendors and musicians opens Tuesday, Feb. 7 on SBEarthDay.com/exhibit.

In the days leading up to the festival, CEC and its partners will host a series of Earth Month events, including the annual Earth Day Green Drinks hosted by LoaTree in March.

Festival highlights will include:

Annual Green Car Show

Public square, offering a chance to speak one-on-one with public officials

Free bike valet with complimentary bike tune-ups and secure all-day parking

Homegrown roots zone with local farmers, food and beverage artisans, and groups that promote sustainable food systems in the Central Coast

Music on the Main Stage, organized by New Noise, plus music and speakers on two mini stages

Food court with local, sustainable and organic menus

Beer and wine garden near the Main Stage, with beer on tap from Firestone Brewery, and local wines

Kids corner organized by LearningDen Preschool, with arts and crafts, music, storytelling, face-painting, and eco-activities, along with a family passport that promotes kid-friendly activities throughout the park

Great outdoors zone where attendees can take part in fitness activities and discover regional businesses advocating healthy, eco-friendly lifestyles

Celebrity appearances. Recent festivals have included appearances by activist Van Jones, scientist and TV host Bill Nye, film director James Cameron, actress Daryl Hannah, ocean activist Marcus Erikson, and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk, all of whom were awarded the annual Environmental Hero Award.

Now in its 47th year, the community-organized festival is one of the longest-running Earth Day celebrations in the country, and is believed to be one of the largest Earth Day festivals on the West Coast. The 2016 festival drew more than 30,000 visitors.

CEC is partnering with LoaTree, New Noise, Oniracom, and WA Events to produce the festival.

For more information about Earth Day, visit www.SBEarthDay.org, email [email protected] or call 805-963-0583 ext. 108. Find CEC at www.CECSB.org.

— Kathi King for CEC.