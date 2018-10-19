Friday, October 19 , 2018, 12:18 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Environmental Defense Center Adds Two Board Members

By Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center | October 19, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Rocio Lozano-Knowlton Click to view larger
Rocio Lozano-Knowlton
Leanne Schlinger Click to view larger
Leanne Schlinger

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) is has announced Rocio Lozano-Knowlton and Leanne Schlinger have joined the organization’s board of directors.

Lozano-Knowlton is the executive director of the Ventura-based MERITO Foundation, which focuses on marine and science education for multicultural youth.

Schlinger is president of Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals, working with ranches, estates and homes in the Valley.

Both have a history of using their skills and expertise to benefit the local environment.

Lozano-Knowlton directs the MERITO (Multicultural Education for Resource Issues Threatening Oceans) Foundation, which provides programs that build ocean and environmental stewardship, help increase understanding of ocean-related threats, and motivate culturally diverse students to pursue careers in ocean science or resource protection.

She founded the organization after almost a decade with the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

Prior to her work in California, she worked as a marine resource protection consultant for various marine conservation organizations in Mexico while she co-owned and directed an ecotourism and SCUBA diving business.

Lozano-Knowlton also serves as a Marine Protected Area specialist for the United Nations and NOAA in international collaborative projects in Asia.
 
“As someone who has spent her life and career in ocean conservation and education, I am very excited to help lead this storied organization,” Lozano-Knowlton said.

“EDC has a proven track record on marine policy and advocacy and is engaging on some of the most critical issues facing our region today,” she said.
 
Schlinger graduated cum laude from UCSB with a bachelor’s degree in law and society. Shortly thereafter she founded Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals which she has run since 2006.

A recent “40 under 40” award recipient from Pacific Coast Business Times, Schlinger has served on numerous nonprofit boards in addition to serving as the executive director of the Schlinger Family Foundation.
 
“I have always appreciated the critical role EDC plays on protection of our climate and local environment,” she said.

“As a business leader, as a parent, and as an advocate for conservation issues, I am proud to join EDC’s leadership team at this critical time,” she said.
 
“Both Rocio and Leanne bring tremendous skills and experiences to EDC,” said Owen Bailey, EDC’s executive director. “Both these impressive leaders will help strengthen our program work and advance environmental protection throughout our region.”
 
Lozano-Knowlton and Schlinger join EDC Board members Judy Pirkowitsch, president; Dave Davis, vice-president; Diane Wondolowski, treasurer; Katy Allen, secretary; and Dennis Allen, Daniel Emmett, Richard Francis, Jim Hammock, Gary Hill, Gail Osherenko, Jim Salzman, Sally Semegen and Rob Tadlock.

— Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to news[email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 