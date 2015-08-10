Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:17 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Environmental Defense Center Hires New Marine Conservation Program Director

By Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center | August 10, 2015 | 1:10 p.m.

On Aug. 3, The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) announced that it hired Kristen Hislop as its marine conservation program director.

Hislop will take on a suite of issues, continuing EDC’s efforts to protect endangered whales from fatal ship strikes, reduce air pollution at sea and onshore, educate the community about marine protected areas and identify and develop projects to address emerging ocean issues.
 
Hislop joins EDC from the California Coastal Commission, where she focused on the protection of a variety of coastal and marine resources, including environmentally sensitive habitat and public beach access.

Prior to that position, Hislop worked for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary as a Sea Grant fellow with the Sanctuary’s resource protection team. Hislop earned a Master’s degree in environmental science and management from the Bren School at UCSB, along with a B.A. in geography from UCSB.
 
“EDC is thrilled to welcome Kristen to our team,” exclaimed Linda Krop, EDC’s chief counsel. “Kristen’s background on marine and coastal issues, her familiarity with the local community and her commitment to environmental protection make her a perfect fit for leading the Marine Conservation program at EDC. Kristen’s expertise will help EDC in our efforts to protect endangered whales and other wildlife, ocean water quality and the public’s ability to enjoy our coast." 

Krop also highlighted the position's importance to the Santa Barbara area.

"The Santa Barbara Channel and coast line are important for recreation, science, education, tourism and fishing. As Marine Conservation Program Director, Kristen will work with our staff and partners to ensure a clean, safe ocean environment,” she said. 

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to continue the outstanding work of the Marine Conservation Program at EDC,” said Hislop. “I have experienced first-hand the incredible effort this team puts forth to protect our region’s natural resources, both working directly with them as an intern during my graduate studies and as a colleague during my time at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and California Coastal Commission. It is with great enthusiasm that I take on this new role.”

Since 1977, EDC has worked to protect and enhance the local environment through education, advocacy and legal action. EDC’s full time staff of ten includes four lawyers and two environmental analysts, working in the public interest to advance environmental protection. 

EDC only represents 501(c)(3) organizations and is completely funded through private donations, receiving no government assistance.

The EDC, a non-profit law firm, protects and enhances the local environment through education, advocacy and legal action and works primarily within Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. 

Since 1977, EDC has empowered community based organizations to advance environmental protection. Program areas include protecting coast and ocean resources, open spaces and wildlife and human and environmental health. 

Learn more about EDC atwww.EnvironmentalDefenseCenter.org

—Betsy Weber represents the Environmental Defense Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 