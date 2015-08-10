Environmental Defense Center Hires New Marine Conservation Program Director

Advice

On Aug. 3, The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) announced that it hired Kristen Hislop as its marine conservation program director.

Hislop will take on a suite of issues, continuing EDC’s efforts to protect endangered whales from fatal ship strikes, reduce air pollution at sea and onshore, educate the community about marine protected areas and identify and develop projects to address emerging ocean issues.



Hislop joins EDC from the California Coastal Commission, where she focused on the protection of a variety of coastal and marine resources, including environmentally sensitive habitat and public beach access.

Prior to that position, Hislop worked for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary as a Sea Grant fellow with the Sanctuary’s resource protection team. Hislop earned a Master’s degree in environmental science and management from the Bren School at UCSB, along with a B.A. in geography from UCSB.



“EDC is thrilled to welcome Kristen to our team,” exclaimed Linda Krop, EDC’s chief counsel. “Kristen’s background on marine and coastal issues, her familiarity with the local community and her commitment to environmental protection make her a perfect fit for leading the Marine Conservation program at EDC. Kristen’s expertise will help EDC in our efforts to protect endangered whales and other wildlife, ocean water quality and the public’s ability to enjoy our coast."

Krop also highlighted the position's importance to the Santa Barbara area.

"The Santa Barbara Channel and coast line are important for recreation, science, education, tourism and fishing. As Marine Conservation Program Director, Kristen will work with our staff and partners to ensure a clean, safe ocean environment,” she said.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to continue the outstanding work of the Marine Conservation Program at EDC,” said Hislop. “I have experienced first-hand the incredible effort this team puts forth to protect our region’s natural resources, both working directly with them as an intern during my graduate studies and as a colleague during my time at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and California Coastal Commission. It is with great enthusiasm that I take on this new role.”

Since 1977, EDC has worked to protect and enhance the local environment through education, advocacy and legal action. EDC’s full time staff of ten includes four lawyers and two environmental analysts, working in the public interest to advance environmental protection.

EDC only represents 501(c)(3) organizations and is completely funded through private donations, receiving no government assistance.

The EDC, a non-profit law firm, protects and enhances the local environment through education, advocacy and legal action and works primarily within Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Since 1977, EDC has empowered community based organizations to advance environmental protection. Program areas include protecting coast and ocean resources, open spaces and wildlife and human and environmental health.

—Betsy Weber represents the Environmental Defense Center.