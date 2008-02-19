Environmental Defense Center Gets Ryerson Award

The Environmental Defense Center was honored Tuesday with the Jim Ryerson Environmental Memorial Award. The award, named for the late director of the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, was presented to EDC chief counsel Linda Krop and executive director David Landecker by Ryerson’s widow, Christine.

“Jim always had a clear eye on the future and on the implications that our actions today will have to shape it,” said Krop, who won the inaugural award last year for her years of EDC work on ocean water quality.

In addition to the APCD, Ryerson worked for the California Air Resources Board, the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Coastal Commission. He died in 2005.

The Ryerson award includes a cash prize dedicated to EDC’s interns, many of whom have gone on to work in governmental agencies, nonprofit organizations and private firms worldwide.

“It is totally appropriate that this award will train future leaders to carry on Jim’s work in assuring a cleaner environment," said Krop, herself a former EDC intern. "We are honored to be recognized as a part of that legacy.”