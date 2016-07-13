Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:43 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Environmental Defense Center Receives $10K Check From California’s 2016 Cox Conserves Hero

Nicola Bailey, Lee Heller, Owen Bailey, Das Williams and Kirsten Mclaughlin present a $10,000 check to Environmental Defense Center. Click to view larger
Nicola Bailey, Lee Heller, Owen Bailey, Das Williams and Kirsten Mclaughlin present a $10,000 check to Environmental Defense Center. (Cox Enterprises photo)
By Joe Camero for Cox Conserves Heroes | July 13, 2016 | 1:35 p.m.

Lee Heller, California’s 2016 Cox Conserves Hero, presented a $10,000 check to her nonprofit beneficiary, Environmental Defense Center, as a result of an online public vote for the title of California’s Cox Conserves Heroes.

The presentation was made with Owen Bailey, EDC executive director; Assemblymember Das Williams; and  Kirsten McLaughlin, Cox Communications market vice president, at the EDC July 8, 2016.

Heller advocates for outdoor recreation for individuals and their companion animals. Recognizing that Summerland Beach was being impacted by leaking and abandoned oil wells, she organized a coalition of concerned stakeholders to address the issue.

Thanks to Heller’s advocacy, the State Lands Commission is currently working toward future remediation opportunities.

The Cox Conserves Heroes awards program was created through a partnership between The Trust for Public Land and Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications. The program honors volunteers who create, preserve or enhance shared outdoor spaces.

In California, the Cox Conserves Heroes program has honored more than 70 environmental volunteers and donated more than $275,000 to their local nonprofits of choice.

Conserves Heroes also takes place in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington.

Joe Camero represents Cox Conserves Heroes.

