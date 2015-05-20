Monday, June 18 , 2018, 9:57 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Environmental Defense Center Releases Statement on Refugio Oil Spill

By Owen Bailey for the Environmental Defense Center | May 20, 2015 | 9:11 a.m.

The Environmental Defense Center is closely monitoring the oil spill off Refugio State Beach.

Unfortunately, with accidents and oil development, it is not a question of if, but of when. But to see this level of spill into such a sensitive and treasured environment is devastating to watch.

These waters are known as the Galapagos of North America with numerous species of endangered whales migrating through marine protected areas and off the iconic and beloved Gaviota Coast.

In the wake of the terrible 1969 Santa Barbra oil spill, our communities have fought for many years to protect this as one of the most important environments in all of California.

Looking forward at new, risky coastal drilling applications from Venoco to drill off Ellwood and Sunset/Exxon to drill from Vandenberg Air Force Base, this is an important reminder that we must redouble our efforts to make safer, cleaner and forward-looking decisions on energy production.

— Owen Bailey is executive director of the Environmental Defense Center.

 

