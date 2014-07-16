Environmental Defense Center’s TGIF Soiree a Community Affair

Guests enjoy an evening in the EDC's downtown courtyard, with wine, beer and food adding to the festive atmosphere

After 16 years, the TGIF event series hosted by the Environmental Defense Center continues to be one of Santa Barbara's best-loved events.

When the days start to get longer and the sun shines warmer, the TGIF buzz begins. EDC's downtown courtyard at Garden and Canon Perdido streets provided the venue, which barely contained the 200-plus guests who enjoyed the balmy Friday evening under the site’s generous tree canopy. And it was all for a good cause!

The elevated wooden porch provided the perfect stage for live music performed by the Adam Phillips Band. Volunteers poured wine donated by Santa Barbara Winery and Demetria, as well as beer by New Belgium Brewing Company. Hors d’ouevres were supplied by Fairview Gardens, Isla Vista Food Co-op, Lazy Acres, The Natural Café, Our Daily Bread, Panera Bread, Pascucci, Silvergreens and others.

Attendance was especially robust this year as several organizations teamed up to partner the event, including the Community Environmental Council, Get Oil Out and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

The TGIF season underwriter Citrix was also recognized at the event.

The Get On and RIDE! Bike Valet was made possible by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, which offered a free bike valet in the EDC parking lot on Canon Perdido Street.

The Environmental Defense Center was founded in 1977 to serve as the public’s dedicated advocate for a healthy, thriving, productive natural environment in the Tri-County region. Since its founding, the EDC has provided public education, advocacy, organizing and legal services to organizations dedicated to environmental quality and human health.

For more information, email [email protected], click here or call 805.963.1622.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].