Environmental Defense Center to Honor Former Coastal Commission Director Dr. Charles Lester

The Environmental Defense Center is proud to announce that Dr. Charles Lester, former executive director of the California Coastal Commission, will be honored as the group’s 2016 Environmental Hero. The award presentation will be a part of EDC’s annual fundraising event, Green & Blue: A Coastal Celebration, which will be held from 2-5:30 p.m. June 12, 2016, at the Stow House in Goleta.

“For decades, Dr. Lester has been an unsung hero for the California coast, serving the public interest as staff with the California Coastal Commission, with his last four and a half years as executive director,” said Linda Krop, EDC’s longtime chief counsel. “Throughout his tenure at the Commission, Dr. Lester was dedicated to ensuring protection of public access for all, preservation of open spaces and strong implementation of the Coastal Act, arguably the most important coastal protection law in the nation.”

In February, EDC staff and volunteers traveled to Morro Bay to speak in favor of Lester who was ultimately dismissed from his post in spite of overwhelming support from coastal advocates, Coastal staff and former commissioners, state legislators and the public. Lester even drew support from prominent developers and coastal business owners during the more than 12 hour public hearing.



According to Krop, “Despite the results of that devastating, unfathomable process, Dr. Lester’s contributions to public transparency and relentless efforts to protect the coast for all people make him the ideal recipient of EDC’s 2016 Environmental Hero award.”

EDC’s annual event has presented the Environmental Hero award to more than 60 honorees in a variety of categories including local volunteers, public officials, artists, corporations and public-interest groups.

Each honor has signified EDC’s admiration of the recipient’s extraordinary efforts to protect, preserve and advocate improvement of environmental quality on a local, national or international level.

The award is meant as a single symbol of appreciation for the many different ways in which the individual or organization has contributed to the long term environmental health of our community and our planet.

Former recipients include Jack Johnson, Jean-Michel Cousteau, Yvon Chouinard, Selma Rubin, Peter Douglas and Jackson Browne.

Green & Blue: A Coastal Celebration honors the Santa Barbara Channel and the coastal lands that help define California’s south central coast that EDC serves.

In addition to comments by Lester, Green & Blue will feature great food by Country Catering, wines from The Ojai Vineyard, beers from Rincon Brewery, a silent and live auction and a brief program celebrating some of the year’s most important local environmental victories.

More information about the event, sponsorship opportunities and tickets can be found at www.EnvironmentalDefenseCenter.org/GB.

— Betsy Weber is the communications director at the Environmental Defense Center.