Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Environmental Groups Issue Statement Supporting Bill to Stop Oil Extraction in Santa Barbara Channel

By Severn Williams | June 23, 2014 | 10:41 a.m.

California environmental groups released the following statement on Monday in support of state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson’s Senate Bill 1096, which would stop oil extraction in the Santa Barbara Channel and permanently safeguard a Marine Protected Area.

“SB 1096 would permanently safeguard a Marine Protected Area (MPA) in the Santa Barbara Channel from repeated attempts to extract oil. Public Resource Code 6244 created a loophole within the Coastal Sanctuary Act that has left the area in Santa Barbara known as 'Tranquillon Ridge' subject to repeated oil development attempts, despite its location in both a coastal sanctuary and a Marine Protected Area. Tranquillon Ridge is the only site in the state that fits the criterion established in this loophole, leaving it extremely vulnerable to oil development, and the associated risks of extraction, including fracking and other extreme extraction methods, in such a delicate ecosystem.

“The designation of a Marine Protected Area involves stringent requirements, and underscores the importance of protecting its marine life, habitats and ecosystems. The MPA represents a tremendous environmental resource for the region with its diversity of marine life providing critical economic, recreational, and educational opportunities locally.

“Despite these protections and local opposition to oil development in this sensitive habitat, Tranquillon Ridge has been the focus of numerous proposals by the oil industry to access this reserve. These proposals have included attempts to tap into offshore reserves from an onshore location using slant drilling, exploiting language under Public Resources Code 6244. While industry claims such operations are safe, we have seen the catastrophic effects of spills in this region, including in 1969 when a major oil spill devastated the coast. The threat of an oil spill poses to wildlife and people, as well as the risk of air and water pollution, is unacceptable.

“We strongly support SB 1096.”

The statement is signed by Kathryn Phillips of the Sierra Club California, Hillary Aidun of the Center for Biological Diversity, Jena Price of the California League of Conservation Voters, Adam Scow of Food and Water Watch, Peg Mitchell of San Diego 350.Org, Parin Shah of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network, Michael Greene of the California State Grange, Jhon Arbelaez of Earthworks, Marce Gutierrez of AZUL, Bill Allayaud of the Environmental Working Group, Madelaine Stano of the Center for Race, Poverty & the Environment and Stefanie Sekich-Quinn of the Surfrider Foundation.

— Severn Williams is a publicist representing the environmental groups.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 