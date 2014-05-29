Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:47 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

EOS Santa Barbara Wine Tours Awarded TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

By EOS Santa Barbara Wine Tours and Transportation | May 29, 2014 | 7:32 a.m.

EOS Santa Barbara Wine Tours and Transportation, a Santa Barbara-based tour operator, has received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award.

The accolade, which honors hospitality excellence, is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on TripAdvisor, and is extended to qualifying businesses worldwide. Establishments awarded the Certificate of Excellence are located all over the world and represent the upper echelon of businesses listed on the website.

When selecting Certificate of Excellence winners, TripAdvisor uses a proprietary algorithm to determine the honorees that takes into account reviews ratings. Businesses must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, volume and recency of reviews. Additional criteria include a business’ tenure and popularity ranking on the site.

“Winning the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence is a true source of pride for the entire team at EOS Santa Barbara Wine Tours, and we’d like to thank all of our past guests who took the time to complete a review on TripAdvisor,” said Adam Ray, president at EOS Santa Barbara Wine Tours. “There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by one’s customers. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, the accolade is a remarkable vote of confidence to our business and our continued commitment to excellence.”

“TripAdvisor is pleased to honour exceptional hospitality businesses for consistent excellence,” said Marc Charron, president of TripAdvisor for Business. “The Certificate of Excellence award gives top performing establishments around the world the recognition they deserve, based on feedback from those who matter most — their customers. From Australia to Zimbabwe, we want to applaud exceptional hospitality businesses for offering TripAdvisor travellers a great customer experience.”

 

