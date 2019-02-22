EPA Orders Greka to Conduct Tests of Hazardous Waste Storage in Santa Maria

The latest action comes as federal and state regulators seek millions of dollars in penalties for previous spills at other North County locations

The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Greka to conduct tests to determine whether improper storage and management of hazardous wastes have contaminated the soil and groundwater at its refinery west of Santa Maria.

“Poor management of hazardous waste can release contaminants into the environment and affect local communities,” said Deborah Jordan, EPA Pacific Southwest deputy regional administrator. “Today’s order requires Greka to determine if its refinery is affecting nearby farmlands, groundwater and the communities of Santa Maria and Guadalupe.”

The order comes as a legal case filed by regulators seeks more than $55 million in federal penalties and costs, about $8 million in state penalties, and more for previous spills at other sites in northern Santa Barbara County.

This week’s order to conduct sampling stems from a Dec. 13 visit where EPA inspectors found Greka’s facility had improperly stored, labeled and managed hazardous waste from its refinery processes. At the time, officials remained mum about the purpose and results of the search.

EPA inspectors also documented waste dumped directly into an unlined pit, also known as a surface impoundment, located 90 feet from agricultural lands, the agency noted. That pit was described as 170 feet wide and 445 feet long. The Greka site plan called it an "asphalt reservoir," with employees saying it dated back to World War II.

The facility, which is located on Sinton Road and surrounded by farm fields, does not have a required permit to store hazardous waste, EPA officials noted.

Because of the discovery, the EPA order also calls for Greka to develop a plan to determine and catalogue the magnitude and extent of possible off-site migration of hazardous wastes. That should include extensive information on the surface impoundment, including age, capacity, structural integrity, construction and maintenance procedures, according to the EPA.

The agency also will require Greka to analyze the hazardous waste and develop a comprehensive groundwater and soil monitoring plan to ensure that contamination is not migrating off-site. The company has 45 days to submit the plan to the EPA for approval.

The refinery, which has operated since the 1930s, is surrounded by agricultural fields with residential neighborhoods 2.4 miles from the facility.

Greka representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

In addition to the EPA, the investigation also includes the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the Regional Water Quality Control Board.

Through the years, Greka has had several spills and other incidents, drawing the attention of local, state and federal regulators.

The new allegation comes while a different case against HVI Cat Canyon Inc., also known as Greka, crawls through the federal court system.

In 2011, federal and state agencies joined forces to file a legal case seeking civil penalties, cost recovery and damages against the firm, alleging violations of the Clean Water Act, the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, the California Water Code and the California Fish and Game Code.

Following a bench trial held last fall, attorneys on both sides recently filed trial briefs ahead of a ruling expected by Judge Fernando Olguin.

HVI Cat Canyon Inc. ”knowingly operated and continues to operate its facilities with serious serious spill prevention deficiencies, leading to at least 17 oil spills into nearby streams and the environment (12 into waters of the United States),” according to the government’s attorneys, led by Richard Gladstein from the U.S. Department of Justice and Michael Zarro from the California Attorney General's Office.

They also contend that they provided “ample justification” to award civil penalties to the United States and California, full reimbursement of removal and response costs, and payment of natural resource damages to California.

“Substantial injunctive relief is also necessary,” attorneys wrote. “In addition to the 17 oil spills for which the plaintiffs seek civil penalties, HVI has offered no explanation for the 188 spills reported to the California Office of Emergency Services that occurred at HVI facilities from 2006 to April 2018, and little explanation for the 11 spills that occurred in 2017 and 2018.

“The totality of releases from HVI’s facilities reflect an ongoing threat of irreparable harm and warrant strong injunctive relief."

The defense says the penalties should not exceed $4.5 million and contend that the firm operated amid the most stringent federal, state and local rules, and that the company has taken steps to reduce the oil spill risk.

“None of HVI’s actions to reduce the risk of oil spills and bolster its regulatory compliance commitment and record have diminished the zeal of the plaintiffs to punish HVI by seeking tens of millions of dollars in penalties and hamstring its ability to operate by imposing draconian injunctive relief,” defense attorney Christopher Sullivan of Diamond McCarthy LLP wrote.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.