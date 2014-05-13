Equipment Failure Causes Blackout in Santa Barbara

Parts of downtown Santa Barbara were blacked out Tuesday evening after an equipment failure in an underground electrical vault, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The incident began at about 5:45 p.m. in a vault on the first block of East Canon Perdido Street, fire officials said.

The outage, which affected the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Mall and other downtown buildings, caused several problems with elevators and escalators, officials said. Also affected was the theater complex at the mall.

No injuries were reported, and Southern California Edison Co. crews were on scene making repairs.

As of midday Wednesday, more than 40 customers remained without power, and Edison's outage map estimated it would be late afternoon before they had it restored.

