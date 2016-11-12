Power Outage Leaves Thousands of Santa Barbara Customers Without Electricity

A Saturday morning power outage left more than 3,400 Southern California Edison customers without electricity in the area of La Cumbre Road on Upper State Street.

According to the SCE Outage Map, the outage started around 9:45 a.m. and power was expected to be restored to most customers by 11:30 a.m.

The power reportedly went out at several intersections and the Five Points Shopping Center during the outage.

Edison repair crews were called to the scene and Edison reported most power back to customers by 3 p.m., with the rest expected to be restored by 9 p.m.

