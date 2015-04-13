Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:41 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 

Equity Choices Launches in Santa Barbara County

By Garrett Conn for Equity Choices | April 13, 2015 | 9:15 a.m.

Equity Choices, an authorized originator for EquityKey Real Estate Participation Agreement, has announced it has started offering its services throughout Santa Barbara County.

Instead of taking existing equity out of a property or burdening homeowners with debt, the Real Estate Participation Agreement focuses on the property's potential future value. An agreement can be tailored to the homeowners needs and typically pays up to 17.25 percent of a property’s current appraised value in exchange for a share of future appreciation for as long as they own the home. If, for example, a home had an appraised value of $750,000, the homeowner would receive up to $127,500. The amount received is largely decided by the homeowner based on how much future appreciation they are willing to sell.

To qualify for a Real Estate Participation Agreement, the homeowner must satisfy certain requirements showing they are able to continue any payments and maintenance required on the home. The agreement is subject to other terms and conditions, underwriting and property approval, and qualified applications have been processed and funded in as little as four to six weeks.

Both primary residences and second homes are eligible, provided that they are single family structures, condos and townhomes that meet our minimum value requirements for your local area. At time of application, the maximum combined value of all mortgages may not exceed 80 percent of the value of your home.

Equity Choices consulting service is free, their representatives review the opportunity with the homeowner, provide them with a custom property profile report that outlines the program, answers frequently asked questions and provides an estimate of how much money the homeowner could be eligible for if they qualify.

Equity Choices mission is to provide customers with alternative solutions that help maximize the potential of their home investment. To find out more, click here or call 619.356.1166.

— Garrett Conn represents Equity Choices.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 