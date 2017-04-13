Equity, Inclusivity on Tap for Santa Barbara Nonprofit Leaders at Annual Conference

Nearly 500 people met at the Fess Parker hotel for panels, workshops and music at the Partnership for Excellence Conference

Although Santa Barbara has a reputation for progressivism and embracing diversity, nearly 500 nonprofit, business and philanthropic leaders agreed Thursday that there’s room for improvement.

Meeting all day at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort, the group tackled issues related to equity, inclusivity and diversity at the 24th Partners for Excellence Conference.

“I think that if you go into a room and say, ‘How many of us would like to have organizations that are diverse, inclusive and equitable?’ — I think everybody would raise their hands,” said Elsa Granados, executive director of the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.

“The issue is more about how do we do it in a thoughtful way that includes all of those who have a stake in what we offer to our community members.”

In between networking opportunities, attendees participated in workshops and panels by local nonprofit leaders and philanthropists geared around building diversity at organizations and their boards, conquering implicit biases and mitigating organizational and charitable disparities.

Most of the 475 attendees were nonprofit leaders, with a fair number of philanthropic foundation leaders and a smattering of corporate folks. This year’s theme was guided by feedback from last year’s event.

“This was the most popular request,” said Palmer Jackson, Jr., president of the Ann Jackson Family Foundation and head of the event’s steering committee.

Even in a generally open-minded community like Santa Barbara, exploring topics that intersect race, religion, sexual orientation, income and other social divisions can be tricky.

“Sometimes I would say that these issues feel uncomfortable for people because we as a community haven’t been exposed to many models that do deal with these issues in a positive way,” Granados said.

That’s where music came in.

As one of its vehicles through which to discuss the theme, the steering committee brought in Orchestrating Excellence, which uses musical exercises to facilitate workplace success, to guide break-out groups that collaborated to make musical routines with a couple simple instruments based around a specific value such as listening or courage.

Each group performed its routine, and individuals could give feedback about what they appreciated about others’ routines and how they exemplified their guiding traits.

Jackson said that with the sometimes-tricky topics, “we felt that this was the most gentle and effective way to get at this theme in a way that was fun and would have a lasting impact, rather than leave people walking away feeling shamed.”

According to a recent study of 70 organizations by Just Communities, a local social-justice organization, just over two-thirds of nonprofit board members in Santa Barbara are white, even though nearly half the city is Latino.

“We pretty much mirror the national statistics,” said Just Communities Executive Director Jerrod Schwartz.

In comparison, he said, 15 percent of nonprofit board members and 13 percent of foundation board members are Latino.

“How do we really make sure that our boards of directors and our decision makers within the nonprofit and foundation world really understand the experiences of the people we’re trying to serve, that we reflect the people that we’re trying to serve, and that we really understand the issues that people face in our communities?” Schwartz asked.

In that spirit, conference materials were printed in both English and Spanish, and simultaneous Spanish interpretation was offered for parts of the confab.

“We want to open up the doors of the conference to make sure that more people from our community come and experience the various kinds of information that are given here,” Granados said.

Jackson praised attendees for maintaining an open mind and what he described as a high-energy, can-do spirit.

“You have all these leaders and yet everyone’s willing to subjugate their own ideas to somebody else.”

