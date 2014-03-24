ERG California Giving Back by Giving Forward with Grant Program; Deadline Is March 31

ERG California is a local energy company helping to produce the vital resources that allow us to cook our food, heat our homes and power our cars. We live here, work here and raise our families here.

Our success in revitalizing long-standing oil and gas reserves has allowed us to establish a strategic giving program. We believe in not just giving back, but giving forward, knowing investment in our community today creates a better tomorrow.

ERG’s commitment to our Giving Forward Program was aimed at creating partnerships with organizations meeting our giving guidelines. We then collaborate to leverage investment for their highest and greatest impact.

Our Focus Giving Areas are as follows:

» Educational — programs and/or projects based on campus

» Children — supports a child’s physical, emotional and/or social growth

» Youth and families — provides resources for the betterment of daily life

To be eligible for consideration an organization must:

» Fall into one of the three Focus Giving Areas.

» Be located in Santa Barbara County.

» Qualify as an IRS 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and not classified as a private foundation. (Must be able to supply a recent IRS letter).

» Have a clear mission, be effectively organized, provide evidence of delivery of services and show evidence of the impact on the recipients.

» Be accessible and open to all segments of the community.

» Serve the community, hire staff and elect board members without discrimination based on sex, race, sexual orientation, color, age, religion, national origin or physical disability.

Applications are due by March 31. To access the grant application, please click here. Santa Barbara County boasts a healthy offering of nonprofit services. These vital organizations provide an array of high quality, full spectrum programs aimed at meeting the demands of those in need. ERG is committed to supporting these organizations to help improve the lives of all they serve.

For further information, please contact Tina Frontado at [email protected].

— Tina Frontado represents ERG California.