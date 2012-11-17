Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:43 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

ERG Energy’s Nonprofit Funding Application Deadline Is Dec. 15

By Tina Frontado for ERG | updated logo | November 17, 2012 | 12:46 p.m.

?ERG, a Santa Maria energy company with primary operations located in Cat Canyon, is “giving forward” to local causes aimed at producing lasting and impactful results in our community.

With many worthy causes to support and ERG’s focus on long-term, positive effects, the company has developed and committed to a strategic giving program to ensure its contributions are fully leveraged. In recent months, ERG has donated more than $22,000 in funds as well as human resources to Blochman School in Sisquoc, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, Shoes for Students, the Santa Maria Valley YMCA and others.

ERG’s Focus Giving Areas are as follows:

» Educational — programs and/or projects based on campus

» Children — supports a child’s physical, emotional and/or social growth

» Youth and Families — provides resources for the betterment of daily life

To be eligible for consideration, a nonprofit organization must fall into one of the three giving areas and be located in Santa Barbara County. Also, the organization must have a clear mission, effectively organized, provide evidence of delivery of services, and show evidence of the impact on the recipients.

The deadline for our current round of giving is Dec. 15.

All organizations requesting funds must complete a grant application and submit it with all required documentation. Click here for more details and ERG’s application. For more information, contact Tina Frontado at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Tina Frontado represents ERG.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 