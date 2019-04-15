ERG Trying to Gain County Support for Its Oil-Drilling Expansion Near Santa Maria

Oil-pumping units move up and down in a steady rhythm on land surrounded by now-green hills, while cows sleep in the shade of oak trees or graze in a field southeast of Santa Maria.

The land is home to existing operations for ERG Resources, a firm seeking permission to add 187 new wells through its West Cat Canyon Revitalization Plan.

The matter is going through the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission review process, with the next meeting planned for May 29 in Santa Maria.

Existing drilling operates under an environmental document 11 pages long and 30 years old, lacking many of the modern measures aimed at mitigating the effects of the new proposed operations, ERG representatives contend.

“It’s a very well-designed project, just optimizing an existing oil field that’s going to keep operating whether this permit’s approved or not,” said Nathan Eady with SCS Engineers, an ERG consultant.

“But the community and environment get a whole host of modern EIR mitigation measures that then supersede these old antiquated CEQA documents,” added Eady, who has worked for eight years on the proposal.

When existing operations were approved, the California Environmental Quality Act was still relatively young, lacking the reviews and regulations of ramped-up intensity seen in the 21st century.

At ERG's site, tan-colored pumpjacks dot the landscape while above-ground pipelines snake around the property to support operations.

Currently, the site has approximately 120 oil wells in operation, producing about 3,000 barrels, or 126,000 gallons of oil, daily, and permission for many more.

With its new wells, ERG wants to produce 8,000 barrels, or 336,000 gallons, per day on part of the 8,000-acre site. No new well pads are proposed.

The environmental review process for the new project led to the development of a document with hundreds of pages and a suggestion to reduce the proposal, which originally sought 233 new wells and 10 new well pads to produce 10,000 barrels of oil, or 420,000 gallons, per day.

“It’s pretty rare that an applicant agrees so easily to an environmentally superior alternative,” Eady said of ERG’s acceptance of the revised proposal.

Opponents of oil drilling projects dispute the ERG argument that the new project would lead to better mitigation measures.

“It’s completely nonsensical,” said Alicia Roessler, a staff attorney for the Environmental Defense Center.

She likened the process to one housing project being developed near another.

“It’s not like it’s going back and making existing operations better. It really has nothing to do with that,” she said.

Opponents note that the ERG proposal plus others from two firms would triple onshore oil production in Cat Canyon.

EDC representatives have criticized the final environmental impact report, in comment letters exceeding 100 pages, saying the assessment lacked significant information, including about the current operations at the site.

ERG’s existing oil-drilling operations at Cat Canyon employ a mixture of methods to extract oil, but the application seeks to add more thermally enhanced or steam injection wells. That process involves employing steam to loosen the super-thick oil so it can be brought to the surface.

The firm already has two steam generators operating at the site. A third sits on a nearby hilltop but is not in use.

The proposal calls for adding four steam generators for the new wells, bringing the total number of steam generators for the site to seven.

Critics also argue that the enhanced thermal process includes injecting acid that makes the project potentially hazardous since its overlies the groundwater basin, Roessler said.

Supporters of drilling projects contended the other side often overlooks the fact oil operations have occurred at the site on regular basis, continuing an activity that began more than 100 years ago in Cat Canyon.

“The history of North County is intrinsically tied to the history of cattle and oil, so it’s not like this is new,” said Jim Youngson, from Terrain Consulting. “It’s not a brand-new project.

“If they vote no on this, it’s still going to be here as it is today,” he said of planning commissioners reviewing the proposal. “If they say keep it in the ground, well it’s not being kept in the ground right now. And it’s operating under an 11-page document.”

