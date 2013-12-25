Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:32 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Eric Greenspan: I’m a Social Media Drunk and I’m Not Quitting

Having heard the pleas to unplug and power down, a tech titan recommits to the cause and says 'party on!'

By Eric Greenspan | December 25, 2013 | 8:05 p.m.

It’s so easy to say that “I want to cut back on my Facebook use in 2014.” I also might want to check email less frequently and tweet less often. But I don’t. Not even a little. I want more.

I read a recent Forbes article that I found on, ahem, Twitter. I mean no disrespect but I’m not buying it, and I don’t want to. I love Facebook and texting and checking email. I shut it off when I’m busy, but never for too long. Why should I? I get a ton done when I want and need to.

Social media doesn’t slow me down. When I get on the phone with my mom, which I do often, this slows me down. But I like to talk to my mom, so I do. I also like Facebook and blogging and reading tweets, so I do. I learn more each day than I did in a month back in my college days because of my “obsession.” I want to read more, post more and learn more.

This reminds me of a joke my brother always says. The difference between a drunk and an alcoholic is the alcoholic wants to stop. I’m a social media drunk. I don’t want to stop. I want more.

I’m typing this at 12:30 a.m. I finished making dinner for my toddler, bathed him, read him a book, put him to bed and wrapped 20 Chrismukah gifts tonight. I worked all day and more after finishing the wrapping. Now I’m in bed listening to the audiobook version of Think and Grow Rich. I got inspired and paused it to write this post. Now I’m going to save the draft, listen to another chapter and get some sleep.

I feel smarter, fulfilled and very content with the seven tweets, three pins, 30 Facebook posts, 50 emails and even an Instagram upload today. I also posted a video to Facebook today. It was one of my son negotiating for dessert. I took it at the dinner table. Here it is:

(Eric Greenspan video)

I’m really glad I grabbed my iPhone at dinner. This video makes me happier. It also is a record of our lives. It will make grandma happy, too.

I had a blast today, worked my tail off, parented a child, helped a friend and did a whole bunch of the things people are resolving not to do in 2014. I’m not buying it and I’m not falling prey to the nonsense. I’m going to stay up with the times and continue to enjoy my social media addiction. I’m going to get “drunk” in 2014 — often.

Eric Greenspan is a Santa Barbara serial entrepreneur, founder of Greenspan Consulting, and a social media maven. Click here to contact him. This blog post is republished with permission. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 