Eric Lopez Wins in Triple Jump Debut for Dos Pueblos

Track & Field

Dos Pueblos sophomore Eric Lopez won in his first triple jump competition in a Channel League track & field dual meet against Buena on Tuesday.

The Charger boys fell to the Bulldogs 77-59 and the girls team lost 81-54.

Lopez jumped 40-10.5 to take first place in his debut. Another highlight was freshman Joseph Pearlman finishing second in the 3200 in 10:48.

For the girls, Sammy Mendez set a personal record of 5-2 to win the high jump. Emmi Wyttenbach won the 3200 (13:36) and took second in the 1600 (5:54.07), while Josie Morales put on burst of speed down the home stretch to capture the 800 (2:30.13). In the sprints, Liliana Marquez won the 100 (13.42) and was a close second in the 200 (28.08).

