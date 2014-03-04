Eric Miller Installed as Board President for Easy Lift Transportation

Easy Lift Transportation is pleased to announce the election of Eric Miller as the agency’s president of the board.

Miller succeeds Mac Johnson, co-owner of Home Instead Senior Care of Santa Barbara County, who has served on the board for over 10 years.

“We are very fortunate to have Eric Miller take the helm as Board President,” said Ernesto Paredes, Easy Lift executive director. “It has been a privilege working with him on the board for the past four years and I expect we shall see a continuation of the stellar service we received from Mac Johnson.”

Miller actively serves and advocates for the senior population in Santa Barbara County. He has been an Easy Lift board member for over four years. His 25 years in the financial services industry has centered on wealth management and lending.

Currently, Miller is employed by AAG, American Advisors Group focusing on the education of borrowers, their children and financial advisors on FHA Home Equity Conversion Mortgages. He has been a resident of Santa Barbara for 17 years after having migrated west from New England. He is married with two children, 5-year-old daughter Evyn and 2-year-old son Cannon.

Easy Lift’s mission is to provide independence, dignity and improved quality of life to individuals and organizations by fulfilling the community’s need for specialized transportation services.

Since its start 35 years ago operating with just one vehicle, Easy Lift has become a vital community presence as the sole paratransit provider of Dial-A-Ride services for south Santa Barbara County. Dial-a-Ride is available by application for any individual who cannot physically or cognitively access and utilize the MTD public transportation system.

With 30 vehicles in its fleet, Easy Lift has developed a comprehensive team of fully certified drivers and experienced operations department which has been crucial to keep up with the expanding aging community. This past fiscal year Easy Lift scheduled over 80,000 ADA rides within their service area from Goleta to Carpinteria.

Additional Easy Lift programs include Children’s Accessible Transportation, Greatest Generation Accessible Transportation, Non-Emergency MediCal Transportation, Community Service Collaborations, Loaner Vehicles, Emergency Evacuation & Preparedness, and the Homeless Shuttle.

— Melinda Johansson is the development director for Easy Lift Transportation.