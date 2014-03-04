Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:59 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Eric Miller Installed as Board President for Easy Lift Transportation

By Melinda Johansson for Easy Lift Transportation | March 4, 2014 | 10:01 a.m.

Easy Lift Transportation is pleased to announce the election of Eric Miller as the agency’s president of the board.

Eric Miller
Eric Miller

Miller succeeds Mac Johnson, co-owner of Home Instead Senior Care of Santa Barbara County, who has served on the board for over 10 years.

“We are very fortunate to have Eric Miller take the helm as Board President,” said Ernesto Paredes, Easy Lift executive director. “It has been a privilege working with him on the board for the past four years and I expect we shall see a continuation of the stellar service we received from Mac Johnson.”

Miller actively serves and advocates for the senior population in Santa Barbara County. He has been an Easy Lift board member for over four years. His 25 years in the financial services industry has centered on wealth management and lending.

Currently, Miller is employed by AAG, American Advisors Group focusing on the education of borrowers, their children and  financial advisors on FHA Home Equity Conversion Mortgages. He has been a resident of Santa Barbara for 17 years after having migrated west from New England. He is married with two children, 5-year-old daughter Evyn and 2-year-old son Cannon.

Easy Lift’s mission is to provide independence, dignity and improved quality of life to individuals and organizations by fulfilling the community’s need for specialized transportation services.

Since its start 35 years ago operating with just one vehicle, Easy Lift has become a vital community presence as the sole paratransit provider of Dial-A-Ride services for south Santa Barbara County. Dial-a-Ride is available by application for any individual who cannot physically or cognitively access and utilize the MTD public transportation system.

With 30 vehicles in its fleet, Easy Lift has developed a comprehensive team of fully certified drivers and experienced operations department which has been crucial to keep up with the expanding aging community. This past fiscal year Easy Lift scheduled over 80,000 ADA rides within their service area from Goleta to Carpinteria.

Additional Easy Lift programs include Children’s Accessible Transportation, Greatest Generation Accessible Transportation, Non-Emergency MediCal Transportation, Community Service Collaborations, Loaner Vehicles, Emergency Evacuation & Preparedness, and the Homeless Shuttle.

For more information, click here or call 805.681.1181.

— Melinda Johansson is the development director  for Easy Lift Transportation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 