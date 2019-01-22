Pixel Tracker

Eric Nickel Sworn in as New Santa Barbara City Fire Fire Chief

He previously worked as chief of Palo Alto's fire department, which covered the city and Stanford University

Swearing in new fire chief Eric Nickel Click to view larger
Santa Barbara City Administrator Paul Casey, right, swears in Eric Nickel as chief of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department Tuesday afternoon. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 22, 2019 | 9:00 p.m.

Eric Nickel, who has 31 years of service as a professional firefighter, was sworn in as chief of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department Tuesday afternoon.

For the past six years, Nickel has led Palo Alto’s fire department, which covers the city and Stanford University. He worked at the Novato Fire Protection District in Marin County before that.

He has worked for six fire departments in Southern and Northern California, all communities with wildland urban interface risks, according to city staff.

Nickel also is one of 39 fire chiefs in California history to be designated as a certified fire chief through the State of California State Board of Fire Services.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department Operations Division Chief Lee Waldron has been acting chief since Pat McElroy retired in March.

The badge-pinning and swearing-in ceremony held at Fire Station No. 1 at 121 West Carrillo St. drew more than 50 people, including Nickel’s wife, family members, friends, and fire and law enforcement officials.

As a leader in the fire department, Nickel said one of his goals is using data-driven decision-making and innovative solutions to make the community safer.

“I’m big into strategic planning and strategic doing,” Nickel said during the gathering conducted by City Administrator Paul Casey. “I’m also a data person. We will use data and good plans to face the challenge that we have little to no control over, such as the environment, and we will use strategic planning and strategic doing to solve some of these hard problems.”

After reciting his oath of office, Nickel thanked the men and women of the fire department, and city officials.

“Your support and insight have been especially appreciated,” he told the command staff of the city fire department. “I look forward to solving some interesting problems, and I also look forward to supporting your professional growth as we continue our excellence and achieve new heights.”

In his remarks, Nickel told Fire Department staff he had been “impressed with the level of customer service” that he observed in a week. He began his duties Jan. 14.

“I’ve seen some things last week during the rains… hadn’t seen it before,” Nickel said. “The community should be proud of the work — the compassion that these men and women have for the community, and the care they give even to the people that have little to nothing getting helped by one of our own.

“It is an honor to be your chief, and it’s with pride and honor that I look forward to leading and living our mission and core values,” he continued.

Nickel was selected from a pool of 36 applicants after a nationwide search for the position. 

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo welcomed him to the role as the new chief. 

“Your department deals with small emergencies and large emergencies,” Murillo told Nickel. “You’re in charge of fire prevention, and disaster preparedness, and I’m hoping you’ll continue to build relationships with all of our residents. They need to feel safe at this time, and our low-income residents especially.”

