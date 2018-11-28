Eric VanderWerff Named General Manager at La Cumbre Country Club

La Cumbre Country Club has announced the appointment of Eric VanderWerff as general manager. He joins La Cumbre after a career in the private club industry that spans three decades and includes management positions at Birnam Wood and Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

At La Cumbre Country Club, VanderWerff will oversee all aspects of management, including enhancements to the property.

“I am ecstatic to serve as general manager at La Cumbre Country Club. I have been enamored by the club’s legacy for many years and it is an honor to join their team,” he said.

VanderWerff began his career in club management at Birnam Wood Golf Club in Montecito, where he held a variety of management responsibilities.

In 2017, he became general manager at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, the state’s second oldest yacht club after the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco.

VanderWerff is also a certified wine professional from the Culinary Institute of America, a level two certified sommelier, and a certified club manager from the Club Manager’s Association of America, a hallmark of professional achievement in the club industry.



Fore more about La Cumbre Country Club, call 805-687-2421 or visit www.lacumbrecc.org.

— Brooke Atkins for La Cumbre Country Club.