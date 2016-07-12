Erica Downing Taking a Break From Coaching at San Marcos

Girls Volleyball

Erica Menzel Downing is taking a break from coaching girls volleyball at San Marcos this fall and will be replaced by longtime assistants Dwayne Hauschild and Tina Brown.

“I decided, with the help of Dwayne and Tina, to take a leave for this season,” Downing told Noozhawk. “It was a very hard decision for me. They agreed to take over this season for me.”

Downing is the mother of two young boys who are involved in sports and other activities. She is married to former San Marcos and Stanford golf standout George Downing.

“My family is very important to me and my boys are getting older and getting busier with their own sports and activities,” she said. “Coaching takes up a lot of time and is a huge commitment.”

The program shouldn’t miss a beat with Hauschild and Brown running it. They both have several years of volleyball coaching experience under the belts. They coached outstanding Dos Pueblos teams in 2006, ’07 and ’08, guiding the ’08 team to the CIF Finals.

Hauschild and Brown have been a great help to Downing, who’s coached girls varsity volleyball at San Marcos for eight years.

“Coaching at San Marcos has been great the past eight years,” she said. “I have always had great support and I know Dwayne and Tina will do a fantastic job.”

Downing was a standout athlete at San Marcos. She won a CIF-SS volleyball title in 1999 and was a Southern Section high jump champion the same year. She continued her playing career at UCSB and was a four-year starter for Kathy Gregory’s volleyball team, twice earning first-team All-Big West honors and being named All-Region her junior year. She is one of only two Gauchos to be ranked in the top 10 in career kills, kill average and digs.

Downing assisted Gregory at UCSB before returning to her high school alma mater to teach and coach.

“I will always be a Royal!” she said, proudly.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.