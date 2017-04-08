Erica Schroeder, Allie Jones, Brian Nnoli Take 6th at Arcadia Invitational

Track & Field

Erica Schroeder of San Marcos ran with the elite runners in the invitational mile on Saturday night at the Arcadia Invitational track & field meet and placed sixth in 4:54.68.

The Washington-bound Schroeder is a CIF State Champion and two-time State Meet qualifier in the 800 meters. She has been running the 1600 during the early part of the season.

Junior Madison Mooney of Broomfield High in Colorado won the race in a PR of 4:47.32.

In other results for San Marcos, junior Allie Jones took sixth place in the invitational 100 hurdles in 14.12. Jones was coming off a third-place finish in the heptathlon. Senior Brian Nnoli finished in sixth place in the triple jump with a mark of 44-05.75.

