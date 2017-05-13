Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:22 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Erica Schroeder, Brian Nnoli Lead San Marcos Qualifiers at CIF Prelims

Kiasa Salgado of Santa Barbara, Spencer Kemmerer of Dos Pueblos advance in their events

Brian Nnoli, shown at the County Championship, set a PR in the triple jump at the CIF Division 2 Prelims Click to view larger
Brian Nnoli, shown at the County Championship, set a PR in the triple jump at the CIF Division 2 Prelims
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 13, 2017 | 11:05 p.m.

Erica Schroeder and Brian Nnoli of San Marcos posted the top qualifying marks in their respective events at the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Track & Field Prelims at a windy Moorpark High on Saturday.

San Marcos qualified seven athletes in individual events and two girls relay teams for next Saturday's Divisional Finals at Cerritos College.

Santa Barbara High's Kiasa Sagaldo won his heat in the 300 hurdles and posted the third fastest time (39.51) in the division to move on.

High jumper Spencer Kemmerer of Dos Pueblos qualified by clearing 6-foot-4.

The top nine finishers advanced to the finals.

Schroeder won the girls 800 meters in 2:16.92, while Nnoli recorded a personal best of 46-10 to win the boys triple jump. Carolyn Weisman also posted a PR of 38-04.25 in the girls triple jump and finished third overall.

Jason Peterson won his heat in the 800 with a PR of 1:58.10.

The other San Marcos qualifiers are Allie Jones, third in the girls 100 hurdles (14.27); Jenny Nnoli, heat winner in the girls 400 (58.72); Beau Allen in the high jump (6-4); the girls 4x100 relay of Danielle Anderson, Jenny Nnoli, Sofia Cavaness and Jones (48.35) and the 4x400 team of Jones, Schroeder, Kaela Cleary and Nnoli (3:56.99).

San Marcos athletes Matt Hempy (10.94 in the 100), Owen Bates (11.20 in the 100), Davis Mullin (41.10 in 300 hurdles) and Abbey Willett (46.91 in the girls 300 hurdles) all set PRs in the meet but didn't qualify for the finals.

"Overall, a great day for the Royals," coach Marilyn Hantgin said. "The conditions were not ideal, but our kids responded well."

Santa Barbara thrower Devon Cetti finished 10th in the the discus (158-10) and is an alternate for the finals. Janelle Knight finished her season with a personal best of 25.75 in the 200 meters.

From Dos Pueblos,  Christina Rice was 10th in the girls 3200 (11:05.75) and Hunter Clark finished 11th in the 1600 (4:24.46).

