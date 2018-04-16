Erica Schroeder, Brian Nnoli Place 4th in Events at Stanford Invitational
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 1, 2017 | 6:44 p.m.
A pair of San Marcos athletes posted fourth-place finishes against good competition Saturday at the Stanford Invitational track and field meet.
Erica Schroeder finished fourth in the girls mile in 4 minutes, 54.96 seconds. First place went to Malibu's Claudia Lane in 4:47.73. She is a state cross country champion. Maddy and Elena Denner of Oak Ridge were second and third in 4:50.32 and 4:51.42, respectively.
Brian Nnoli of the Royals was fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 44-02.50. The winning mark was 45-08 by Johnathan Shaw of Dublin High.
