Erica Schroeder Captures 4th CIF 800 Title; Brian Nnoli, Spencer Kemmerer Jump to Victories

Track & Field

Erica Schroeder of San Marcos ran to her fourth CIF-Southern Section championship, while Brian Nnoli of the Royals and Spencer Kemmerer of Dos Pueblos jumped to their first titles on Saturday at the Divisional Track & Field Finals at Cerritos College.

Schroeder won the Division 2 800 meters in 2:14.42 and advanced to next week’s CIF Masters state qualifying meet. She’ll be seeking her third straight trip to the CIF State Meet.

Her time on Saturday was the third fastest of the day. Jacquelyn Hill of Etiwanda ran 2:12 to win the Division 1 title and Malina Vago of Marymount clocked 2:13.05 to win Division 3.

Nnoli recorded a personal best of 47-02.25 to win the Division 2 triple jump title and qualified for the Masters.

Kemmerer jumped 6-6.25 in the high jump to win the Division 2 title, set a Dos Pueblos record and advanced to the Masters Meet. Also advancing is Beau Allen of San Marcos, who finished third at 6-4.

Other qualifiers for the Masters were Royals Allie Jones in the girls 100 hurdles and Jason Peterson in the boys 800. Jones finished third in 14.62. Sensation Tara Davis of Agoura won in 13.59 and Shante Robinson of Mira Costa was second in 14.55.

Peterson ran a huge PR of 1:56.57 to place third. His previous best was 1:58.10. Garrett Rexford won the race in 1:55.52 and Elias Opsahl of Redlands East Valley was second in 1:56.30

Santa Barbara High’s Kiasa Salgado finished his high school career with a third-place finish in the Division 2 300 hurdles. His time was 39.94. Quinn Williams of Mission Viejo won the race in 39.22 and Josh Hill of Mission Viejo was second in 39.63.

The San Marcos girls relay teams both finished fourth. The 4x100 team of Sophia Cavaness, Allie Jones, Danielle Anderson and Jenny Nnoli ran 48.73. The 4x400 quartet of Nnoli, Jones, Kaela Cleary and Schroeder clocked 3:56.18.

Carolyn Weisman was seventh in the triple jump at 35-08.

The San Marcos girls finished sixth in the team standings and the boys finished eighth.

“I’m really proud of our athletes today,” San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin said. “It's really hard for our athletes to compete at this level especially in the 93-degree weather and blustery conditions.”

In Division 4, Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel finished second in the boys 1600 in 4:26.64. Jamie Moreland of Campbell Hall won the race in 4:24.47.

Van Schendel also finished eighth in the 3200 in 10:05.49.

Daniel Burquez of Carpinteria came in fourth in the triple jump final in 42-11.

In D-4 girls competition, Cate’s River Sheehan was fifth in the triple jump (34-11.50) and sixth in the long jump (15-08.50).