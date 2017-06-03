Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Erica Schroeder Earns Podium Spot at State Meet With 6th-Place Finish in 800

Allie Jones of San Marcos takes seventh in 100 hurdles

Erica Schroeder of San Marcos finished her high school career with a sixth-place finish in the 800 meters at the CIF State Meet.
Erica Schroeder of San Marcos finished her high school career with a sixth-place finish in the 800 meters at the CIF State Meet. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 3, 2017 | 11:30 p.m.

San Marcos senior Erica Schroeder ran her best time of the season and earned a medal in the 800 meters at the CIF State Track and Field Championship on Saturday night at Buchanan High in Clovis.

The Washington-bound Schroeder made the podium with a sixth-place finish in a time of  2:09.53. She finished eighth last year and won the state 800 title as a sophomore. The 2017 champion was Alyssa Brewer, a junior from California High of the North Coast Section in 2:07.10.

Royals’ junior Allie Jones came in seventh place in the 100 hurdles in 13.87 seconds. The race winner was national leader Tara Davis of Agoura in a wind-aided time of 12.83.

Davis was the star of the meet with three victories. She also took the long jump at 22-1.25 and triple jump at 42-11.75.

Cabrillo senior Haleigh Batty finished 10th in the long jump with a leap of 18-01.75.

San Marcos triple jumper Brian Nnoli ended his career in the prelims on Friday with a school record of 47-04.50.

The senior passed on the final, electing to go to the prom, where he was named a prom prince. 

"He had an awesome career," coach Marilyn Hantgin said of Nnoli. "He's headed to Westmont to be coached by (former San Marcos triple jump record holder) Shane Rowan."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 