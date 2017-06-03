Erica Schroeder Earns Podium Spot at State Meet With 6th-Place Finish in 800

Track & Field

San Marcos senior Erica Schroeder ran her best time of the season and earned a medal in the 800 meters at the CIF State Track and Field Championship on Saturday night at Buchanan High in Clovis.

The Washington-bound Schroeder made the podium with a sixth-place finish in a time of 2:09.53. She finished eighth last year and won the state 800 title as a sophomore. The 2017 champion was Alyssa Brewer, a junior from California High of the North Coast Section in 2:07.10.

Royals’ junior Allie Jones came in seventh place in the 100 hurdles in 13.87 seconds. The race winner was national leader Tara Davis of Agoura in a wind-aided time of 12.83.

Davis was the star of the meet with three victories. She also took the long jump at 22-1.25 and triple jump at 42-11.75.

Cabrillo senior Haleigh Batty finished 10th in the long jump with a leap of 18-01.75.

San Marcos triple jumper Brian Nnoli ended his career in the prelims on Friday with a school record of 47-04.50.

The senior passed on the final, electing to go to the prom, where he was named a prom prince.

"He had an awesome career," coach Marilyn Hantgin said of Nnoli. "He's headed to Westmont to be coached by (former San Marcos triple jump record holder) Shane Rowan."

