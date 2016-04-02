Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:28 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Erica Schroeder Finishes 2nd in 800 at Stanford Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 2, 2016 | 7:53 p.m.

Defending CIF State 800-meter champion Erica Schroeder of San Marcos got a look at top competition from other states and northern California on Saturday at the Stanford Invitational.

Schroeder finished second to Arizona Rio Rico's Allie Schadler in very close 800 race. Schadler, the Gatorade State Cross County Runner of the Year in Arizona, ran a personal best of 2:10.11 to edge Schroeder, who came in at 2:10.63. Both runners are juniors.

Schroeder also ran the mile on Saturday, won her heat and placed sixth overall in 4:54.85. The winning time was 4:49.12 by Harvard-bound Brooke Starn of Monte Vista High in the Bay Area.

San Marcos earned top-10 finishes in three other events at Stanford. Jenny Nnoli placed eighth in the 100 meters with a time of 12.47. She ran a personal best o 12.28 in the prelims. Chloe Allen came in fifth in the shot put at 36-6.75 and the girls 4x100 relay team (Danielle Anderson, Jenny Nnoli, Olivia Jones, Allie Jones) finished seventh in 49.46. It qualified at 49.39.

The Royals girls 4x400 relay (Jenny Nnoli, Olivia Jones, Devon Block-Funkhouser, Abbey Willett) placed 11th in 4:01.93.

In other results, Tyson Miller clocked 50.12 in the 400; Kele Mkpado was time in 15.342 in the 110 hurdles, Allie Jones went 15.62 in the girls 100 hurdles and Carolyn Weisman leaped 35-00.25 in the triple jump.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

