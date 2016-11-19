Erica Schroeder is CIF-SS Division 2 runner-up; San Marcos Girls Take 3rd

Cross Country

Erica Schroeder finished second in a hotly contested individual race, and the San Marcos girls placed third in the Division 2 team competition on Saturday at the CIF-Southern Section Cross Country Championships in Riverside.

The podium finish advances the Royals to next weekend's CIF State Championships in Fresno.

Claremont won the Southern Section Division 2 team championship with 96 points, Canyon of Anaheim was second with 143, San Marcos third (186) and Ventura fourth (194). Dos Pueblos came in 24th place.

The University of Washington-bound Schroeder battled with Mira Costa senior Elizabeth Chittenden for the Division 2 individual championship. Chittenden edged her at the finish with a winning time of 16:49.4 over the 3-mile course. Schroeder clocked in at 16:53.6. Their duel was the fastest 1-2 finish of all divisions, with their times ranking third and fourth best overall.

The fastest time of the day was 16:30.1, turned in by Malibu sophomore Claudia Lane in the Division 4 race and the second fastest was 16:47.5 by Division 1 winner Chloe Arriaga of Walnut.

A two-time State Meet qualifier in track, Schroeder will be competing at her first State Cross Country Finals. The San Marcos girls team will be making their first appearance in 15 years.

Christina Rice of Dos Pueblos was the next highest local finisher on Saturday, coming in 20th place in the D2 race with a time of 17:50.8.

Natalie McClure led the pack of San Marcos finishers, placing 24th in 17:55.2. The Wichita State signee was followed by freshman Madison Funk (47, 18:19.9), Mya Adornetto (59, 18:30) and Kaela Cleary (64, 18:33).

"Today, was a solid team effort and we look forward to see what these girls can do next week," said San Marcos coach Lawrence Stehmeier.

The Dos Pueblos scoring runners include Kailey Reardon (108, 19:17), Natalie Hawkins (112, 19:19.9), Emily Wyttenbach (141, 19:52) and Ruby Gans (148, 20:13).

In today's race, six of our seven girls moved forward in the pack between the midway point to the end of the race," Dos Pueblos coach Josh Christensen said. "This shows that even though we may have been a little overmatched, they weren't about to throw in the towel and were able to dig deep and give their best efforts. Great season."

In the Division 2 boys race, San Marcos finished in 16th place and Hunter Clark of Dos Pueblos placed 25th as an individual. Clark's time was 15:17.9.

Logan Briner led the San Marcos boys team, coming in 40th place in 15:30.8. He was followed by Jerry Swider (60, 15:43.6), Jason Peterson (85, 15:59.2), Philip Naumann (101, 16:13.2) and David Dinklage (164, 17:37.4).

In Division 4, Lompoc's Isaac Lopez finished seventh in 15:25.4 and the Braves placed 19th as a team.

